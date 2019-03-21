Kirsten Gillibrand Says You Can’t Have Opioid Meds for More Than 7 Days

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is going to tell you how many opioids you can have after surgery. The politicians won’t do a thing about the open borders, but they are going to tell the elderly and sick people how many pills they can have.

Are you tired of politicians telling you what you can or cannot have? They will let us have all the marijuana we want, and they won’t come between a woman and her doctor when it comes to a fully-developed baby being aborted, but they will tell you how much medicine you can have for acute pain.

If we want to end the opioid epidemic, we must work to address the root causes of abuse. That’s why @SenCoryGardner and I introduced legislation to limit opioid prescriptions for acute pain to 7 days. Because no one needs a month’s supply for a wisdom tooth extraction. — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (@gillibrandny) March 15, 2019

These Democrats want to control everything and be involved in every aspect of our lives. They want to tell us what we can say, eat, learn, believe, do from cradle to grave. If you like this, vote for a Democrat.

The responses were good and consistent.

Up next: Congressional Death Panels! — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) March 20, 2019

Stupid idea many people live with chronic pain from various diseases and without pain medications their daily quality of life would be substantially reduced. How dare you place yourself between a patient and their doctor. — Robert Jr. (@fstop107) March 20, 2019

I’m tired of politicians telling me what I don’t need. You don’t know what 300 million people need. They can make decisions for themselves. — John Bicknell (@JohnBick1960) March 20, 2019

You won’t address illegal drugs crossing our border but you’ll interfer in the doctor/patient relationship. I had an impacted wisdom tooth extracted. My dentist sat down & we talked about pain mgmt options. We agreed that I would start w/Tylenol and that ended up being enough. — Dee 🇺🇸 #ChooseGreatness (@chefelf1) March 20, 2019