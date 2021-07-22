Kneeling women’s soccer team dishonors the USA, then loses

















The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, led by the politically charged Megan Rapinoe, represented America on the world stage by taking a knee before their match on Wednesday, only made worse by the 3-0 loss against Sweden.

The USWNT managed to kill the remaining fun to be had with the Olympic Games in Tokyo by making things political and anti-American.

The kneeling Women’s soccer team led by Rapinoe, the angry anti-American athlete, even got the Swedes to kneel to dishonor the United States.

They also honored the racist, anti-family, communist movement Black Lives Matter who hope to destroy law enforcement and capitalism. The players wore BLM shirts. That’s who they represent, not the USA.

Here is a very good clip from Greg Kelly:

Here’s a glimpse at her awful talk show. She’s sitting with fake history writer Nikole Hannah-Jones and crazy AOC.

Related















