Knife wielding man stabs several shoppers in The Hague

Several people, at least three, have been wounded in a stabbing incident in the Dutch city of The Hague, the city’s police said Friday evening.

“Stabbing incident with multiple wounded on the Big Market Street in The Hague. Emergency Services are on the scene. More information to follow from this account,” police tweeted.

The incident happened at a busy shopping street in the center of the city.

This comes on the same day that a terrorist in London killed two innocent people and wounded several others. The killer was shot dead by police in that case after passersby restrained him.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said it was not clear if the stabbing was a terror incident.

The shopping area in The Hague was packed with shoppers for Black Friday.

Emergency services are in the vicinity. Police and multiple ambulances, including an air ambulance, are responding. The stores are roped off.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Dutch police arrested two men earlier this week on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack during the December holiday season using explosive vests and car bombs.

Police arrested the two men, aged 20 and 34, in the town of Zoetermeer on Monday with the Public Prosecution Service stating that the suspects are part of the radical Islamic scene in the Netherlands and were actively looking for instructions to make explosives, broadcaster BNR reported.