Knuckleheads Superglue Themselves to Doorjambs to Save the Earth

A total of 17 environmental extremists used Gorilla Glue to fasten their hands to the doorjambs of a tunnel connecting the Capitol to the House office buildings. Another 15 people or so were helping out.

“We are superglued to the tunnels under the Capitol because what other choice do we have when our politicians choose money over life?” read a tweet from Extinction Rebellion Washington, D.C.

The tunnel from Cannon to Capitol closed due to protestors. A Capitol Police officer said it’s a crime scene.

Their achievements with this action included hurting themselves, damaging property and getting arrested. They also look ridiculous to most normal people.

The group they represent, Extinction Rebellion, is proud of their questionable accomplishment.

On their Twitter page, one wrote, “So proud of our @ XRebelDC chapter for pulling this off! In jail we calculated that it took 50 people, each playing a specialized role, to # BlockadeCongress. We brought business as usual to a halt to demand a declaration of # ClimateEmergency! And we’re just getting started!”

Sorry for the inconvenience, but we’re not going back to business as usual until we declare a #ClimateEmergency and get #ClimateJustice for everyone, everywhere 🌱✊🏾🌊 pic.twitter.com/09UhBNvIQn — Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@XRebelDC) July 23, 2019

Activists have superglued themselves to the tunnel connecting the House to the Capitol because Congress needs to wake up and stop ignoring the climate crisis. @FrankPallone and @SpeakerPelosi – declare climate emergency now! #ClimateEmergency #ActNow #RebelForLife @ExtinctionR pic.twitter.com/eROl00UkE4 — Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@XRebelDC) July 23, 2019

Nick, one of about a dozen climate activists arrested tonight, told me it was a symbolic action disrupting business as usual in Congress during a floor vote, keeping reps “from being able to go about their day as if this isn’t a crisis.” pic.twitter.com/UzqZA9Pmiq — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) July 24, 2019

Hard-left revolutionaries love to get arrested.