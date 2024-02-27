As Macron warns of potential EU troops on the ground in Ukraine, the Kremlin warns that a direct conflict between Russia and NATO would be inevitable if European members of the alliance send troops to fight in Ukraine, reports the Telegraph.

According to The Telegraph, French President Emmanuel Macron opened the door on Monday to European nations sending troops to Ukraine.

Has that been the goal all along?

Macron made it clear that they must not let Russia win. Russia has already said they consider Ukraine and NATO’s presence there an existential threat.

France is leading a new coalition that aims to provide Ukraine with “medium and long-range missiles and bombs,” President Emmanuel Macron has announced. He has also not ruled out deploying ground forces to support Kiev in the future.

“Nothing should be excluded. We will do everything that we must so that Russia does not win,” Macron said.

Sweden has achieved interoperability with the rest of NATO pic.twitter.com/l9jTVD0NXF — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 26, 2024

THE KREMLIN RESPONDS

Asked about Mr Macron’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that if it came to pass, talks would have to change to the inevitability of a NATO-Russia conflict.

“In that case, we would need to talk not about the probability but about the inevitability (of a direct conflict),” Peskov said.

[Podolyak sees this as a good thing. Ukraine has pushed for the US and EU to enter the war.]

“This shows, firstly, an absolute awareness of the risks posed to Europe by a militaristic, aggressive Russia,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary-general, said there are no plans for NATO combat troops on the ground in Ukraine. He also said earlier in the week that Ukraine will join NATO.

NATO’S WORLD WAR III DECLARATION

Ukraine will join NATO. It’s not if, it’s when.

JUST IN: Ukraine will join NATO, Chief says. pic.twitter.com/6zVyjrTOEu — BRICS (@BRICSinfo) February 24, 2024

MACRON’S LATEST STATEMENT

French President Emmanuel Macron has argued that deployments of troops to Ukraine by NATO members and other allies cannot be ruled out. According to him, Western powers must stop at nothing to ensure Russia does not defeat Kiev’s forces.

“There’s no consensus today to send, in an official manner, troops on the ground,” Macron told reporters after hosting a meeting of European leaders on Monday in Paris. “But in terms of dynamics, we cannot exclude anything. We will do everything necessary to prevent Russia from winning this war.”

If The EU Goes to War, They Drag the US With Them

“We have to take stock of the situation and realize our collective security is at stake,” the French leader said. “We have to ratchet up. Russia must not win, not only for Ukraine but secondly, we are, by doing so, ensuring our collective security for today and for the future.”

[Their collective security is at stake if the dictatorship of Ukraine, a WEF acolyte, negotiates a peace deal? Meanwhile, Russia and Cuba continue to deepen bilateral ties 90 miles off the coast of Florida. while our borders are wide open] This is as the NY Times admits the US was involved in the Maidan Revolution and has 12 secret spy bases in Ukraine.]

“Two years ago, a lot around this table said that we will offer helmets and sleeping bags, and now they’re saying we need to do more to get missiles and tanks to Ukraine. We have to be humble and realize that we’ve always been six to eight months late, so we’ll do what is needed to achieve our aim,” Macron said.

“We are not at war with the Russian people, but we cannot let them win in Ukraine,” he said, adding, “We are determined to do everything necessary for as long as necessary. That is the key takeaway from this evening.” [KILLING THEIR HUSBANDS, SONS, DAUGHTERS QUALIFIES AS WAR WITH RUSSIAN PEOPLE.]

