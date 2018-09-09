This weekend, former president Barack Obama called Benghazi a “conspiracy theory”. The audience lapped it up. One of the Benghazi heroes, Kris Paronto responded, indelicately asking Obama to put himself in the position of the heroes that night.

Right after that, he was suspended for 12 hours but it’s not clear if that is the reason or the stated reason which is different.

Obama is rewriting history again and his adoring followers don’t fact check unless it comes from CNN or another fake news outlet.

Paronto tweeted without holding back: “Benghazi is a conspiracy @BarackObama ?! How bout we do this, let’s put your cowardly ass on the top of a roof with 6 of your buddies&shoot rpg’s&Ak47’s at you while terrorists lob 81mm mortars killing 2 of your buddies all while waiting for US support that you never sent🖕🏼#scum”

Mr. Paronto was on Fox & Friends this morning and he didn’t hold back. He’s tempting fate and could end up deplatformed for speaking the truth.

SUSPENDED

Kris was recently suspended from using some of Twitter’s features for a period of time. He has been suspended before but it’s not clear which leftist group with Trump Derangement Syndrome he is referring to in this tweet — there are so many.

So this is what happens when you call out a leftist group with TDS for being idiots and they cry to Twitter police who NEVER censors 🙄 — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 9, 2018

Twitter censors watch everything a person does and then look for an excuse to suspend if it’s a person to the right of center.

This is what Kris posted on Facebook.

The following is from a twitter user.