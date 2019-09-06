Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, Wegmans Follow Walmart’s Lead, Ban Open Carry

Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, Wegmans decided to follow Walmart’s lead and limit Second Amendment rights by banning open carry in their stores. This follows the Odessa shooting in which a man probably obtained his rifle on the black market illegally. It has nothing to do with open carry, but the CEOs likely feel this will make customers feel safer, but it’s also very political.

The problem here is the stores are moving towards politicizing the Constitution. Walmart has gone much further. Walmart will end sales of handguns in Alaska and will discontinue the sale of short-barrel rifle and handgun ammo in stores nationwide in addition to banning open carry.

Kroger made its announcement within hours of Walmart asking its customers not to open carry in its stores, according to WILX.

Kroger and Walmart are the country’s two largest grocery chains and both are asking for tougher background checks to buy guns, according to the Washington Post.

That’s very political. If it is true the Odessa killer bought his gun on the black market, tougher background checks would not have done a thing to stop the carnage.

“Kroger is respectfully asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores, other than authorized law enforcement officers,” Jessica Adelman, group vice president of corporate affairs, told CNBC. “We are also joining those encouraging our elected leaders to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been found to pose a risk for violence.”

This takes them into the lobbying category.

There is no evidence that open carry has a blessed thing to do with universal background checks or mass shootings. In fact, it’s highly unlikely anyone will attack someone wearing a gun.

Most mass shootings take place in gun-free zones.