Kurdish General thanks POTUS for his tireless efforts

The Kurdish SDF Commander, General Mazloum Abdi thanked the President for his tireless efforts to stop the brutal Turkish attack and for his promised long-term support. The General sent the message immediately after this morning’s announcement.

BREAKING: #SDF Commander thanks @POTUS “for his tireless efforts that stopped the brutal Turkish attack” Gen Mazloum Abdi also says US promised “long term support at various spheres” pic.twitter.com/CEdwGyEghA — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) October 23, 2019

The U.S. will leave a force to protect the oil fields and the Russians will move the Kurds further south. The Turks have agreed to a ‘permanent’ cease-fire. The safe zone between Syria and Turkey will be monitored by Turkey and Russia.

The General has received an invitation to Washington. He is on Turkey’s Most Wanted List and Turks have labeled him as a YPG/PKK terrorist.

The President is right about this being a never-ending war. These enemies will go on fighting for another hundred years or longer.

The President said we will go to war as needed and we will go in and get out under his watch. He is fulfilling a campaign promise of no more endless wars.

#Report

General Mazloum Abdi receives an invitation to visit Washington, After contacting the Russian Defense Minister — Coldkurd™ (@ColdKurd) October 23, 2019

THE DEAL

Trump has announced that he’s removing all Turkish sanctions imposed on October 14th after the ceasefire has been reached in Syria.

Erdogan told Trump that Turkey will make sure this ceasefire is permanent. Trump says he believes it will be permanent, with the caveat that ‘permanent’ in that part of the world is questionable.

But Trump does reserve the right to reimpose sanctions is Turkey doesn’t live up to its promises.

The President said we were supposed to be in Syria for 30 days but, like all our missions, we never left.

He also used the term ‘bloodstain’ in a different context than angry Mitt Romney.

CLIPS FROM TRUMP’S SPEECH WITH THE FULL SPEECH BELOW

BREAKING: Pres. Trump says Turkey told him they will make ceasefire in northern Syria “permanent,” and that he is lifting sanctions on Turkey “unless something happens that we’re not happy with.” https://t.co/jlKvlTQiU6 pic.twitter.com/D8U8r6iey7 — ABC News (@ABC) October 23, 2019

President Trump: “The nations in the region must ultimately take on the responsibility of helping Turkey in Syria police their border.” “A small number of U.S. troops will remain in the area where they have the oil” https://t.co/oG7Ua1BIPF pic.twitter.com/dTxOF4wf99 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 23, 2019

President Trump on the US military withdrawal of northern Syria: “Let someone else fight over this long blood-stained sand.” pic.twitter.com/591RsENYmH — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) October 23, 2019

Listen to the entire speech:

SEN. RAND PAUL STANDS WITH TRUMP

Meanwhile, back at the farm, Sen. Rand Paul blocked for a second time the vote for a resolution condemning Trump’s decision on Syria.

“If Democrats want to send our young men and women to fight in the Syrian civil war, let’s have that debate.” Sen. @RandPaul blocked a vote on a resolution which puts Congress on record as opposing Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from #Syria. https://t.co/o7uGmTmtjI — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) October 23, 2019