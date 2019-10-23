Kurdish General thanks POTUS for his tireless efforts

S.Noble
The Kurdish SDF Commander, General Mazloum Abdi thanked the President for his tireless efforts to stop the brutal Turkish attack and for his promised long-term support. The General sent the message immediately after this morning’s announcement.

The U.S. will leave a force to protect the oil fields and the Russians will move the Kurds further south. The Turks have agreed to a ‘permanent’ cease-fire. The safe zone between Syria and Turkey will be monitored by Turkey and Russia.

The General has received an invitation to Washington. He is on Turkey’s Most Wanted List and Turks have labeled him as a YPG/PKK terrorist.

The President is right about this being a never-ending war. These enemies will go on fighting for another hundred years or longer.

The President said we will go to war as needed and we will go in and get out under his watch. He is fulfilling a campaign promise of no more endless wars.

THE DEAL

Trump has announced that he’s removing all Turkish sanctions imposed on October 14th after the ceasefire has been reached in Syria.

Erdogan told Trump that Turkey will make sure this ceasefire is permanent. Trump says he believes it will be permanent, with the caveat that ‘permanent’ in that part of the world is questionable.

But Trump does reserve the right to reimpose sanctions is Turkey doesn’t live up to its promises.

The President said we were supposed to be in Syria for 30 days but, like all our missions, we never left.

He also used the term ‘bloodstain’ in a different context than angry Mitt Romney.

CLIPS FROM TRUMP’S SPEECH WITH THE FULL SPEECH BELOW

Listen to the entire speech:

SEN. RAND PAUL STANDS WITH TRUMP

Meanwhile, back at the farm, Sen. Rand Paul blocked for a second time the vote for a resolution condemning Trump’s decision on Syria.

