Kurt Suzuki dons MAGA hat so leftists say he’s canceled & call him a racist

President Trump welcomed the Washington Nationals to the White House in celebration of their World Series victory. Before player Kurt Suzuki stepped to the podium, he put on a Make America Great Again hat to cheers and a delighted President who briefly embraced him. As a result, Democrats in the media and on Twitter are calling them racists and claiming Kurt must be canceled.

‘Kurt is racist’ and ‘Kurt must be canceled’ trended on the Twitter sewer yesterday.

The President and his followers must be hated at all times and all good times must be ruined for them. That’s how the left rolls.

Careful Dems, some of us might begin to call you fascists.

Choose your party carefully people.

THE LEFT & MSM DID THEIR HATE THING

President Trump doesn’t hate Ms. Clymer, but she does communications for Hillary, so there’s that.

So sad. He wouldn’t want anyone to praise Trump. all must agree with Norm here.

CNN is absolutely depressed.

If you like Trump, all Dems will hate you.

Who’s deluded?

The leftist lunatic at Palmer Report tweeted: “Putting on a ‘MAGA’ hat is a form of racist hate speech and an implicit threat of violence. Kurt Suzuki should be banned from baseball. If you don’t like this tweet, fuck you””

That page appears to no longer exist.

He must be a racist since ‘headline rewrites’ said it.

He must be a racist, bigot, moron says this alleged adult, ‘Big Little Dougie.’

How nice.

It’s pathetic to wear a MAGA hat and praise the President.

Such lovely people.

THE CO-HOST AT NRO ‘POLITICAL BEATS’

He had a different, sane take.

