Kurt Suzuki dons MAGA hat so leftists say he’s canceled & call him a racist

President Trump welcomed the Washington Nationals to the White House in celebration of their World Series victory. Before player Kurt Suzuki stepped to the podium, he put on a Make America Great Again hat to cheers and a delighted President who briefly embraced him. As a result, Democrats in the media and on Twitter are calling them racists and claiming Kurt must be canceled.

‘Kurt is racist’ and ‘Kurt must be canceled’ trended on the Twitter sewer yesterday.

The President and his followers must be hated at all times and all good times must be ruined for them. That’s how the left rolls.

Careful Dems, some of us might begin to call you fascists.

Choose your party carefully people.

“I love you all! Thank you!” Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki walks up to a microphone outside the White House and whips out a #MAGA hat. Check out @realDonaldTrump‘s reaction: pic.twitter.com/PdR8wFnfN8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 4, 2019

THE LEFT & MSM DID THEIR HATE THING

President Trump doesn’t hate Ms. Clymer, but she does communications for Hillary, so there’s that.

Not gonna lie: having spent the past decade cheering on the Nats and the last several months obsessed w/ their playoff journey, it’s pretty heartbreaking to see Kurt Suzuki and company go far beyond polite reception and cozying up to a monster who hates people like me. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 4, 2019

So sad. He wouldn’t want anyone to praise Trump. all must agree with Norm here.

Very sad. I love Kurt Suzuki as a player. But he wore a MAGA hat to the White House, so I will not cheer him. Not quite as bad for Ryan Zimmerman, but his praise for Trump is hard to take. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) November 4, 2019

CNN is absolutely depressed.

CNN has the sads Kurt Suzuki wore a MAGA hat at the White House and Trump made an impeachment joke pic.twitter.com/KDDMu4l01Q — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 4, 2019

If you like Trump, all Dems will hate you.

Hey, Kurt Suzuki, you just won the World Series. Now what are you going to do? I’m going to make a gesture that’ll guarantee that 63 percent of the country loathes me even before they know who the hell I am. — Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) November 4, 2019

Who’s deluded?

They will never love you, Kurt Suzuki. They will never love you. Enjoy the hug and the delusion. Whatever makes you feel great. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 4, 2019

The leftist lunatic at Palmer Report tweeted: “Putting on a ‘MAGA’ hat is a form of racist hate speech and an implicit threat of violence. Kurt Suzuki should be banned from baseball. If you don’t like this tweet, fuck you””

That page appears to no longer exist.

lmao at kurt suzuki making his account private, I’m sure that has nothing to do with outing himself as a racist today pic.twitter.com/Q0wlBwi5EG — haha andrew scheer lost (@Zachsprettycool) November 4, 2019

He must be a racist since ‘headline rewrites’ said it.

“I love only myself! Thank you!” Nationals RACIST catcher Kurt Suzuki walks up to a microphone outside the White House and whips out a #MAGA hat. Check out @realDonaldTrump‘s reaction: pic.twitter.com/r7rfKSzDLy

Replying to @dcexaminer and @realDonaldTrump — Headline Rewrites (@HeadlineRewrit1) November 4, 2019

He must be a racist, bigot, moron says this alleged adult, ‘Big Little Dougie.’

Trump and Kurt Suzuki are RACIST BIGOT MORONS and can stick there goofy hats up there ASSES! pic.twitter.com/wPu7owQ706 — Big Little Dougie (@Bigmane27685374) November 5, 2019

How nice.

So Kurt Suzuki can officially eat shit and be canceled. pic.twitter.com/KLXnzqVBtW — El Rey (@skagitvibes) November 4, 2019

It’s pathetic to wear a MAGA hat and praise the President.

Such lovely people.

THE CO-HOST AT NRO ‘POLITICAL BEATS’

He had a different, sane take.

n.b. kurt suzuki, japanese-american, and sean doolittle, who declined to attend today’s white house nats celebration for political reasons, are good friends and in fact formed a battery back for doo’s first pitch. politics is not everything. only the twitterati think it is. — The Nats Won The World Series (@EsotericCD) November 4, 2019