KY Imam caught in murder-for-hire plot, said it was a fatwa

A Kentucky Islamic leader, an imam, has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot, along with two others. Mahmoud Shalash, John Sadiqullah and Abdul Hadi are charged in federal court with the use of interstate facilities in commission for murder for hire and conspiracy.

An informant posed as a hit man. He claimed Victim #1 [there were two victims lined up] owed him $80,000 and at one meeting, he told the fake killer, “Do whatever you have to do to get my money back,” the affidavits state.

Shalash also introduced the informant to John Sadiqullah, who believed a person — referred to as “Victim #2” in court documents — had cheated him in a business deal. Sadiqullah told the informant, “I want him dead.”

At one point the informant suggested that Shalash provide a fatwa, or Islamic legal pronouncement, authorizing the killing, and Shalash and Sadiqullah agreed.

A third man, Abdul Hadi had a separate business dealing with Victim #2. Hadi gave the man $20,000 for a partnership in a trucking venture. The venture failed and Hadi believed Victim #2 owed him the money back.

At one point, Hadi, Sadiqullah and another man found Victim #2 at his business in Lexington, and Sadiqullah called the informant to ask him to come force Victim #2 to give them money.

The Islamic Center of Lexington posted a statement to its website that reads, “Muslims in Lexington are shocked to learn the news about the arrest of Imam Mahmoud Shalash. The situation is unfolding and we do not have enough details at this time. Also, we believe that every American citizen is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

The statement added: “We would like to emphasize that Islam is a religion built on peace and tolerance. Murder or hiring for murder is regarded in the Quran as a grave sin.”

