Twitter Was Selling Verification Badged

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, says that the system was so broken that any user who wants to own a checkmark could simply buy one off a third-party website. He said that they secretly sold verification badges under the previous management.

Some humor for a Sunday afternoon:

Twitter users will be able to write more.

Musk addressed the cheapskates.

He had to lay off 3700 people.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments