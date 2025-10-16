LA County Sides with Criminals, Declares a State of Emergency Against the Federal Government

The County of Los Angeles declared a state of emergency in response to federal immigration raids by ICE who are enforcing laws instituted by Congress. They declared a state of emergency because Americans want to enforce the law.

The country was invaded by millions of unvetted foreigners and Americans voted to have them removed. Democrats are doing everything they can to stop the will of the people.

The County, which is huge, has declared war on the federal government and is aiding and abetting criminals.

The state of emergency gives them the ‘right’ to provide assistance to residents who claim they are financially impacted by these raids. They are going to pay them off with tax dollars.

The declaration was introduced by County Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Janice Hahn. It passed by a 4-1 vote.

They Are Declaring War on the Federal Government

They say they are mobilizing resources and supporting affected communities. The County officials are claiming ICE is causing fear and disruption, not the rioters, not the illegal aliens.

This week alone ICE has been shot at, rammed and threatened with imprisonment by a governor.

Democrats are blocking every single thing the President does. Yet Pam Bondi, Todd Blanche, and Kash Patel aren’t arresting anyone. They aren’t arresting Gov. Pritzker or Mayor Johnson, and they aren’t arresting these obstructionists in LA who are clearly breaking the law.

I have had enough of Bondi, Blanche, and Patel. I like them but they aren’t doing anything, and the radicalized Democrats are going to keep escalating.

The DoJ leveled the most minimal charges against Jim Comey. Letitia James is unimportant relative to the issues facing this country. Who cares about the 76-year-old John Bolton. He’s irrelevant.

It’s ten months now with nothing worthwhile happening and criminal Democrats are becoming emboldened. They have the power now and must use it. There is no guarantee they will ever get it again. When Democrats get back into office, they will give tens of millions of illegals amnesty. Then we will be a one party country ruled by some very bad people who will cater to the criminals they aligned themselves with.

We must arrest these people. If something more substantial isn’t done, we will have a Civil War and that is what these radicals want. They have millions of illegals here to serve as their army. Illegal aliens are already the perpetrators of much of the violence and crime in some cities.

This Is An Insurrection, a Real One

Pritzker is threatening ICE and CBP with arrest now or definitely after Democrats get back into office. We can’t allow this.

Democrat Communists are going to take over this country if our Republicans don’t act. They are running communists like Zohran for office in real time and in full view.

When will Americans realize how serious this is?

Democrats are threatening to do much worse to Republicans once they are back into office. They are going to put Donald Trump in prison and attack his Cabinet and friends. We will all be silenced again. They are bad people, and they have the media to lie for them.