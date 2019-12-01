LA Mob infuriated police shot knife-wielder charging police officer (video)

Alex Flores Jr. was out and about in LA waving a blade and threatening at least one bystander on the street. A citizen flagged down the police to tell them what was going on.

The police located the man they later found out was Alex Flores. The sergeant called for back up.

Police officers ran to the location and came upon a dangerous scene.

“Drop the f–king knife!” one officer ordered Flores. “Drop it or you’ll get f–king shot!”

Flores, 34, confronted a civilian with the blade at one point, causing the potential victim to “run away in fear,” KTLA reported. All the while, the officer is trying to get Flores to comply.

Another officer radioed that he was responding with a Taser as police raced towards the harrowing scene, the video showed.

When they arrived with the taser, the officer was trying to hold Flores with a gun.

“Don’t come at me! Don’t’ come at me!” he told Flores, as the suspect began walking in his direction. “Stop!”

That’s when Flores decided to sprint towards him.

As the officer backed away, other officers shot Flores dead.

THE ANGRY MOB

An angry mob of about 40 protesters descended on the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Newton Station two days later, demanding “justice” for the suspect, KCBS reported.

They tried to gain entry into the station and failed, but they did manage to vandalize the front doors and outside walls by spray painting phrases such as “KILLER COPS” and “Justice For Alex Flores.”

Dozens of officers dispersed the violent mob, but NO ONE was arrested.

“What message does it send if we let vandals openly damage a police station?” Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) Director Jamie McBride asked KCBS. “What is to prevent the next group from gaining entry to the station and attacking officers and residents in the lobby? These types of incidents must not be tolerated.”

“People can have the right to have a peaceful protest, but when it turns into a mob mentality, then that creates problems,” McBride added. “Nobody fears going to jail in California. It’s like a free-crime zone.”

Plus, it was only 40 people, not most of LA. Who cares what 40 idiots say. What are the political class afraid of or are they criminals themselves?

Now, the police involved are under investigation although it’s an open and shut case.

Justice was served. Flores can’t kill anyone. Perhaps the police should have let Flores knife a few people to be sure he deserved the final justice, one commenter on the blue lives matter site suggested ironically.

As one commenter wrote on blue lives matter, “Commiefornia is gonna implode someday, overpopulation, high crime, homeless crisis, high poverty and drug use, sprinkled with high taxes and anti gun laws.”

