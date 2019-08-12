Lance Armstrong Brags About Blowing Past VP Pence on a Bike Path

This is just a short note on the character and lack of self-awareness of Lance Armstrong, who tweeted that he is proud of blowing past the sixty-year-old Vice President Mike Pence while on a bike path in Nantucket. He was impressed with himself for beating a much older man on a bike, a man who never biked professionally. It’s sad. Armstrong is the man who doped to win his races and lied about it, forever destroying his reputation.

Maybe without his steroids, this is who he has to race.

I can’t drop many people on a bike these days but I just blew the fuckin’ doors off Mike Pence on a Nantucket bike path. Day. Made. — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) August 10, 2019

He is getting blasted for this by some on Twitter.