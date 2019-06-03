LAPD officers get Typhus in Dem-Run Medieval California

At least six Los Angeles Police Department officers from the same downtown precinct are showing signs of typhoid fever and a “typhus-like” illness after working in or near the city’s growing homeless encampment.

California is a one-party Democrat State.

The officer who had contracted the illness is being treated, and the other officer has yet to be confirmed to be infected, according to the LAPD. Both officers work at the LAPD’s Central Division, according to a statement released by the department.

It’s a disease that you don’t see in civilized countries. Most Americans who get it have recently traveled overseas.

It is not clear how the officers got the disease.

Los Angeles has been dealing with a growing rat infestation and typhus outbreaks since at least October 2018, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

DR DREW PINSKY CALLS IT A “COMPLETE BREAKDOWN IN LA”

Dr. Drew Pinsky said this past week that there is a “complete breakdown in LA” due to a lack of rodent control and poor sanitation, Fox News reports.

“We have a complete breakdown of the basic needs of civilization in Los Angeles right now,” Pinsky, who is widely known as Dr. Drew, told Laura Ingraham Thursday night. “We have the three prongs of airborne disease, tuberculosis is exploding, [and] rodent-borne. We are one of the only cities in the country that doesn’t have a rodent control program, and sanitation has broken down.”

“This is unbelievable. I can’t believe I live in a city where this is not Third World. This is medieval,” he said. “Third World countries are insulted if they are accused of being like this. No city on Earth tolerates this. The entire population is at risk.”

Historian and scholar Victor Davis Hanson explains that California is a medieval state in general.

California is a state that welcomes illegal aliens and the rich, but not the Middle class. Half the children in school speak a language other than English at home. And 65% are below competency in middle school reading and math. It’s a leftist dream instead of the American Dream. California is not part of America anymore. It’s turning into a Third World society.

THE MEDIEVAL STATE

Scholar Victor Davis Hanson is a lifelong resident of the state who told Tucker Carlson the economic distribution of California makes it a medieval state. Tucker asked for an explanation. Hanson said:

“It means 75 percent of the geographical area is inhabited by people 25 percent of lower income people, by and large.

We have a coastal corridor from San Diego to Berkeley, where we have Cal-tech and Stanford and we have about three trillion in capitalized Silicon companies. And this is where all of the policy is made. And the people who make it, lawyers and academics and politicians are never subject to the ramifications of their ideologies, because they have such wealth

So California is a medieval society in the sense that we have the highest basket of gasoline sales and income tax, but ranks 45th in school test scores, 49th, according to Forbes, in infrastructure. And the highest kilowatt hours in the nation. Our cost of gasoline…is the highest. But it doesn’t affect the people on the coast making these regulations.

Where I work at Stanford, it’s 70 degrees or 65 degrees, I don’t have to turn on the air conditioning. But in the San Joachim Valley, the poor people have to go to into Walmart because they can’t turn on the air conditioning.

People in these medieval societies on the coast, they don’t believe in water transfers for agriculture for poor people. But they surely do for the artificial architectural landscapes in the Bay Area or the California Water Project. So that attitude sort of reverberates in California and it is a dysfunctional state.

There’s the middle class, about 4 or 5 million people have left. We had about 4 to 5 million people come illegally from southern Mexico and we had an enormous concentration of global wealth in a very small geographical area. And you put all that together and you get what you have now.”