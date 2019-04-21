Lara Logan tells the disturbing story of the burying of the Benghazi report

In an interview with Mark Levin of Fox News’s “Life, Liberty and Levin” earlier this month, Levin asked Logan about the Benghazi investigative report that led to her leaving CBS.

CBS took one small mistake in the story and blew it up to kill the story. They damaged Lara Logan’s career to do it.

Logan said there was “a lot more to that story than anybody knows.” Media reporters and propagandists said the story wasn’t “politically targeted,” rather it was “a failure of journalism.”

THEY HAVE NO ETHICS WHEN IT COMES TO PROTECTING THE IDEOLOGY

“Okay, so that’s the biggest joke of all,” Logan said, “because there was not a failure of journalism in that story. It’s not good journalism that these propaganda groups weren’t out there. They’re not targeting you because they’re worried about the standard of your reporting. They’re targeting you — their stated objective — is that they’re going to eliminate anything that they view as a threat to their political ideology.”

It is very disturbing that reporters are targeted for “political ideology.” It is very dangerous to a free society.

“What they were trying to do was bury the substance of that story,” Logan added.

The real horror of the story that wasn’t meant to be told is that Hillary and Obama let those men die, and CBS protected them.

THE CAVALRY ISN’T COMING

Logan described the terrible moment when Stevens and others realized that “the cavalry” wasn’t coming to help them.

“Greg Hicks, Chris Stevens’ deputy, looked at us on ’60 Minutes’ and he said what he had said on ‘the Hill’ but it was much more powerful in our cameras when he said that he asked the defense attache, just a few minutes into that attack, if the cavalry was coming.

The defense attache looked at him…

When Chris Stevens was under attack, a terrorist attack in his compound, he called Greg Hicks. Greg Hicks looked at the defense attache and he said, ‘well?’

The defense attache responded, ‘I’m sorry, Greg, the cavalry ain’t coming.’”

Hicks was the last person to speak with Chris Stevens that night.

Logan continued, “Greg Hicks said, ‘I felt sick in the pit of my stomach because those of us who go out on the end of the line for our country, we believe our country has our back,’ and in that minute, in that moment, I knew they didn’t.”

She said Hicks looked at the defense attache and said, “We better tell the boys at the annex.”

“Two of those boys died that night,” she said.

IT WAS AN AL QAEDA AND THEY KNEW IT

“That was an Al Qaeda terrorist attack that was extremely well-planned, timed for the 10th Anniversary of 9/11,” concluded Logan.

“Those things, the substance of our reporting, is what the Obama administration and the progressive political movement, and Hillary Clinton’s propaganda force, that’s what they wanted buried. Because it didn’t suit them politically to have the truth out about that.”

CBS then moved to destroy the story and picked out something unimportant to the story.

“There was a lot of other significant reporting in there. Think of all those people trying to tear that piece to shreds and they were only able to cast doubt over two things one guy of the three characters had to say,” she said.

Logan believes she was silenced over something that didn’t ultimately matter that much to the overall story.

“The lesson I learned is that they’re not going to come after you for the things that matter. They’re going to come after you and use the things that don’t matter and they’re going to use that to bury the whole thing and silence you,” she said.

HOW THE US TREATED A BENGHAZI HERO, GREG HICKS