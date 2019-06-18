LaRaza Rosie’s Son Julian Castro Wants Federal Control of the Police

Commie Castro, son of LaRaza Rosie, a Reconquista, wants a federal database of police officer shootings so the big, enormous, inefficient government can control it.

“I would like to see a database of officer-involved shootings because we don’t have a database right now,” he said.

“I don’t believe the public should have to rely on the efforts of journalists across the country, although those are noble efforts. There should be a comprehensive federal database of officer-involved shootings, of use of excessive force, and also, as I said in that plan, the decertification of police officers.”

“I’m talking about using both the carrot and the stick incentives where there are grant programs, and also legislation to ensure that if one officer witnesses another officer engaging in misconduct, that that officer—the witness—is compelled to actually report that,” he said. “Because too often, those types of things go unreported.”

That is a dangerous step towards a federal police force.

Would the federal government dictate policy under President Castro?

“Well, the way that I approach it is, we will do everything we can under the Constitution to hold police departments and officers accountable,” he said. “And where we need to use incentives [through] our federal grant process, we can use that.”

So, the answer is yes. He wants to control the police from the White House.

Fortunately, he isn’t going to become President.

OPEN BORDERS CASTRO ALSO WANTS TO BREAK UP ICE

According to the Washington Examiner, Presidential candidate Castro claimed Tuesday that the southern border is “as secure as it ever has been,” during his appearance on MSNBC’s ‘Live with Velshi and Ruhle.’

Stephanie Ruhle asked, “If [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] were to be broken up, how would you deal with the millions of undocumented immigrants already here and those who are crossing the border, the thousands who are crossing the border.

“I would make sure that we maintain border security and I believe that our border is as secure as it ever has been. I would ensure that we maintain it,” Castro answered. “But secondly, I would treat people with compassion and common sense, and not with cruelty.”

He would be a horrible President.