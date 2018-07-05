Large Unhinged Liberal Steals MAGA Hat from a Kid, Throws a Soda at Him

A large man tore a MAGA hat off a young teen in a restaurant and he wasn’t done. Then he threw a soda at him. Maxine Waters would approve!

This happened at Whataburger in San Antonio on the day the USA celebrates Independence. In a viral Facebook post, a woman claims a man became angry at her teenage son and his friends because one of them was wearing what appears to be a “Make America Great Again” slogan hat.

“So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video),” the caption read under the original clip.

“You ain’t supporting sh*t, n***er. You b*tch *ass motherf*cker!” the bully said.

The man is identified on Twitter. He was fired from his job at a local bar called Rumble.

What did this achieve? The large man showed he was hateful and violent against a kid eating in a public place. He stole his private property and then assaulted him. Then he lost his job and all the thousands who saw the video know he’s a dirtbag. Nice job hater.

Does this mean Republicans and supporters of the President of the United States can’t eat out? Maxine Waters is encouraging exactly this type of behavior.