Largest NJ City to Study Communist Universal Basic Income Program

The mayor of New Jersey’s largest and crime-ridden city is planning to try out a universal basic income. He seems to think the communist tenet of a guaranteed income is a good one.

Newark’s far-left Democrat Mayor Ras Baraka announced his decision last week to create a task force and pilot program to study the program idea.

“We believe in Universal Basic Income, especially in a time where studies have shown that families that have a crisis of just $400 a month may experience a setback that may be difficult, even impossible to recover from,” Baraka reportedly said, adding that one-third of the city still lives in poverty.

UBI isn’t simply another welfare program, it’s a road to communism and it completely changes the values of this nation. Other U.S. cities have recently put one in place or plan to give it a shot.

A UBI was tried in Finland and ended because it was an abject failure.

There are no details on the program. It’s only being studied at this point.

Oren Cass wrote, under UBI, “Work by definition would become optional, and consumption would become an entitlement disconnected from production. Stripped of its essential role as the way to earn a living, work would instead be an activity one engaged in by choice, for enjoyment, or to afford nicer things.”

It discourages self-reliance and makes us completely dependent on government. The mayor’s idea is the camel’s nose under the tent.