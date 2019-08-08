Last Night’s Mass Killing Will Quickly Drop from the Media

There was a mass killing last night, but the MSM will let it die quickly. The man was Latino and so were his six victims. The left won’t care. The man used a machete-style knife, not a gun. The left won’t care. None of the horrors he inflicted fit their narrative. The caring left won’t care.

Last night, what started as robberies, quickly devolved into a killing spree with a machete-style knife at multiple locations, ending in the murders of four and injuring of two — all innocent people.

It was described by Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney as robbery, anger, and hate crimes, though probably not racial. Whitney described it as “pure evil.”

Hate is hate and murder, attempted murder are hate crimes.

“These were random acts of violence — our suspect was not involved with any of the victims,” Whitney said at a news conference.

The suspect, possibly here illegally, was not identified.

Officers arrested him at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana after spotting his silver Mercedes, authorities said. (silver Mercedes?)

The killer stabbed and killed two men at the apartment complex where the suspect also lived in the 12100 block of Jentges Avenue in Garden Grove.

Next, he robbed a nearby check-cashing business but didn’t harm anyone there, according to police. He then tried to rob the Best One Insurance Agency at 12843 Harbor Blvd. in Garden Grove about 6:05 p.m. Inside, he attacked a 54-year-old employee, confronting her with a machete-style knife, Whitney said.

“This female employee was very brave; this guy was armed with knives,” Whitney said. “She fought as best as she could against this armed suspect and sustained multiple stab wounds.”

The woman was taken to a hospital; she is expected to survive.

Next, about 6:10 p.m., the man pulled up to a gas station at Harbor Boulevard and Banner Drive in Garden Grove and attacked a man pumping gas, stabbing him in the back and almost cutting off the man’s nose, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect then drove south on Harbor Boulevard, stopping at a Subway sandwich shop in Santa Ana where he killed a man, authorities said.

He then went across the street and attacked a security guard at the 7-Eleven, stabbing and killing him. The man took the security guard’s gun and walked outside, where he was arrested.