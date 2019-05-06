Latest Attack from the Left! Trump Won’t Accept the Election Results

Apparently accusing Trump of not accepting the election results never gets old. Hillary claimed he wouldn’t in 2016 when in fact she is the one who didn’t accept the election results. She still doesn’t and the rest of her party doesn’t.

Democrats are reviving the allegation, claiming President Trump won’t accept the results in 2020. Democrats have every intention of damaging Americans’ trust in the election, and it’s all because Hillary lost.

Stacey Abrams, a rising star in the party, is running around telling people she is the real governor of Georgia. She lost by about 60,000 votes and did not win.

SPEAKER PELOSI SAYS IT’S A THREAT

Speaker Pelosi said Sunday that if Democrats don’t lean center-left, Donald Trump will challenge the results of the 2020 election if he loses by a narrow margin and not by “an overwhelming defeat.”

“If we win by four seats, by a thousand votes each, he’s not going to respect the election, Pelosi said.

“He would poison the public mind. He would challenge each of the races. He would say, ‘You can’t seat these people.’”

JOY RIED AND HER PANEL OF LOONS

On MSNBC’s Sunday morning Joy Reid show, a panel of paranoid lunatics made a series of irresponsible, baseless accusations, and among them was their claim that Donald Trump will play games if the election is close.

With no factual basis, Reid said the President doesn’t have any intention of committing to a peaceful transition of power if beaten in 2020.

It was Barack Obama who didn’t allow for a peaceful transition.

These lunatics act like Trump is Hitler when they are the ones who want to take our freedoms away.

HILLARY CLINTON STILL CLAIMS HER ELECTION WAS STOLEN

Hillary Clinton is falsely claiming the election was stolen from her. She is still suggesting Russians hacked election machines.

“You can run the best campaign, you can be the person who gets the nomination, but unless we know how to protect our election … you could lose.” — Hillary Clinton, fmr. 2016 presidential candidate, shares advice she gives 2020 presidential candidates. pic.twitter.com/nmfcupUZJr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 2, 2019

CNN’S CILLIZZA

Without any basis, CNN’s Chris Cillizza is telling his audience that Trump won’t accept the election results.

Imagine this: Trump narrowly loses — by 20-ish electoral votes — in 2020. He refuses to concede, insists there has been widespread election fraud and notes that Democrats (and the media) have been trying to steal from him since he was elected in 2016.https://t.co/39KP0xgaRM — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 6, 2019

ROLLING STONE SENIOR WRITER JAMIL SMITH

Trump will try to delegitimize any election he loses, no matter to whom or how close. He’ll have one of America’s most watched cable networks to help him do it. Yet Pelosi suggests that centrism and the bulwarks that already failed are what will stop him. https://t.co/T0Bmimbl6B — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 4, 2019