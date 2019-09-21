Latest Fake MSM Scandal Tries to Pin Biden’s Possible Corruption on Trump

The Washington Post reported this week that some anonymous sources heard from a staffer, who is anonymous, that the President made a phone call to some foreign leader that this person found “troubling.” We now know more about the story after the President’s attorney Rudy Guiliani referenced Ukraine last night.

The latest fake scandal out of the MSM is that Trump needs to be impeached because he allegedly told a Ukraine leader to handle the corruption Joe Biden’s son Hunter might be involved in since it affects the U.S. On the other hand, the media believes Joe Biden, who boasted of bribing Ukraine to fire a prosecutor investigating his son’s company, should be president.

If all is as it appears, it is very serious. A presidential candidate could be very corrupt.

THE STORY

Natural gas firm Burisma Holdings began employing Hunter Biden as a board member in 2014 when Joe Biden was vice president.

The elder Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees if Ukraine did not fire its top prosecutor, who had been accused of corruption and had been investigating the oligarch who owned the energy company, raising concerns about a possible conflict of interest.

“I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said you’re not getting the billion,” Biden said. “I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”

He was fired.

Speaking to ABC News, the former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin said he has “no doubt” Biden wanted him gone to help protect Hunter Biden’s employer.

This is confusing. Why is it wrong to ask for the investigation and what are the Democrats so afraid of, anyway?

THE MYSTERIOUS PHONE CALL WHERE SOMEONE SAID SOMETHING

The WSJ reports that the mysterious phone call — which Democrats are hoping will be the new calamity to befall the President — concerns this situation in Ukraine.

President Trump — allegedly — in a July phone call repeatedly pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ’s son, urging Volodymyr Zelensky about eight times to work with Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, on a probe, according to anonymous sources.

“He told him that he should work with [Mr. Giuliani] on Biden, and that people in Washington wanted to know” whether allegations were true or not, one of the people said. Mr. Trump didn’t mention a provision of foreign aid to Ukraine on the call, said this person, who didn’t believe Mr. Trump offered the Ukrainian president any quid-pro-quo for his cooperation on any investigation.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton blasted President Trump on Friday after his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said he asked Ukraine to look into former Vice President Joe Biden, The Hill reported.

She does have her hands in everything.

“The president asked a foreign power to help him win an election. Again,” Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, tweeted.

Of course, she did. That is a stupendous lie. The President did not ask Russia to help him win the election. He joked about Putin and her emails.

Clinton was responding to Giuliani’s interview on CNN the previous night in which he said “of course” he asked Ukraine to look into Biden.

UKRAINE RESPONDS

A senior adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister said the country is prepared to investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter, but only if there is a formal request from President Trump.

“As soon as there is an official request,” Ukraine will look into the matter, but “currently there is no open investigation,” Anton Geraschenko told the Daily Beast.

BIDEN RESPONDS

When asked about it, Joe Biden dismissed concerns.

“Not one single, credible outlet has given any credibility to his assertion. Not one single one,” Biden told reporters Friday. “So I have no comment except the president should start to be president.”