Latest hearing lies! Republicans shred the media, rip the bribery claim

Rep. Nunes shredded the media in his opening statement. He called them “puppets of the Democrat Party.” That is absolutely true.

Rep. Ratcliffe ripped Democrats over the claims that the President is guilty of bribery with 3500 pages of documents and not one word of bribery except once in relation to Joe Biden. They came up with the idea of ‘bribery’ as the crime when they saw the polling.

🚨WHAT A MOMENT 🚨 Dems are going to impeach Trump on “bribery” charges — because it polled well. Rep. Ratcliffe searched all impeachment documents for the word “bribery” – he found nothing.@RepRatcliffe made a monster stack of testimony on his desk for effect. Wow.

WATCH: pic.twitter.com/CwY8EyOTjT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

RATCLIFFE: “In all these 3,500 pages of sworn testimony and released transcripts the word ‘bribery’ appears one time to describe Biden’s conduct, not Trump’s.” pic.twitter.com/I8gbWe2vJR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

What an image. Ratcliffe stacks piles of testimony on his desk in the impeachment inquiry noting that nowhere in the testimony was the word “bribery” mentioned – even though that is what Dems will try to impeach Trump on. Total savage move pic.twitter.com/N4nryUK23E — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Democrats are actually test marketing accusations against Trump to see which one sticks. You couldn’t make this up. https://t.co/bJe0yRodbQ — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 15, 2019

VINDMAN OBLITERATED A COUPLE DEM TALKING POINTS

Vindman testified under oath in Tuesday’s impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee that the omission of the word “Burisma” was not “significant.” Democrats keep making a point of it.

Vindman also testified Tuesday that storing the transcript in a secure server was not unusual.

“Why would it be put on a separate secure system?” Vindman was asked.

“This is definitely not unprecedented,” he said. “At times, if you want to limit access to a smaller group of folks you put it on the secure system to ensure that a smaller group of people with access to the secure system have it.”

Democrats keep making a point of that.

He also said he never used the word ‘bribery’ in relation to the President and the transcript was accurate.

Both of those are talking points.

SEEMS THEY KNOW WHO THE WHISTLEBLOWER IS

Looks like there is a lie in the next clip. Vindman might have spoken to the whistleblower. Schiff probably knows who the whistleblower is since he shut this down.

Rep. Zeldin tweeted: “If Adam Schiff & LTC Vindman don’t know who the “whistleblower” is, how would they know that naming the one person LTC Vindman spoke to in the intelligence community would out the “whistleblower?” That tweet is now viral. [There are about 500 bureaucrats in the NSC and he can’t name one? Unless of course, it’s the whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella.]

WATCH: After Alexander Vindman admits he spoke to someone in the intelligence community about President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine, Adam Schiff shuts down Republicans’ questions and tells Vindman to not answer. It sure seems like Schiff knows who the whistleblower is! pic.twitter.com/CHYJRWlges — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 19, 2019

Rep. Jordan made a point of the potential lie.

Jordan addressed Schiff who ignored him: “Mr. Chairman, I don’t see how this is outing the whistleblower? The witness has testified in his deposition that he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is. You have said, even though no one believes you, you have said that you don’t know who the whistleblower is. So, how is this outing the whistleblower to find out who this whistleblower is?”

Rep. Ratcliffe also explored the word ‘demand’ that Vindman is so fond of using:

LIES

Vindman admitted that the opening statement that he prepared, in which he claimed to be the “principal adviser to the President on Ukraine,” was false.

He was forced to admit earlier today that he has never spoken to President Donald Trump, not even once.

He also didn’t follow the chain of command as he said. Dr. Wienstrup got that out of him. Vindman didn’t use the word ‘demand’ as he first indicated in his opening statement on Tuesday. ‘Demand’ as in the President demanding President Zelensky investigate the Bidens and the election of 2016.

Vindman was unhappy that the President didn’t stick to his talking points. Well, let’s impeach him then.

We’re gonna impeach the President because he wouldn’t stick to “talking points” from the bureaucrats? #ImpeachmentHearing — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) November 19, 2019