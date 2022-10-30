Latest Kanye Interview After Losing $2 Billion

Kanye West returned to Instagram after allegedly being restricted by the social media platform, and wrote that he lost $2 billion in one day amid a swirling controversy centered on anti-Semitic comments made by the rapper-entrepreneur.

The post includes a reference to Ari Emanuel, the Endeavor Content boss who was among the business leaders who spoke out urging businesses cease doing business with West, known as Ye.

“Ari Emanuel, I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive,” West wrote overnight. “This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

The list is growing of companies and projects that have severed ties with West.

This is Kanye’s latest off-the-cuff interview.

