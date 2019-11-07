Latest News of the ‘Heroic’ Whistleblower Harming America

The ‘courageous hero’ — the whistleblower — who has come forward — oh, wait, he hasn’t, he’s in hiding — claims he will be in danger if he reveals himself. Democrats and his lawyers are threatening anyone who leaks his name, which is currently all over Twitter.

Rumors that it’s illegal to reveal his name are untrue. The only one who can’t legally say his name is the Inspector General. Rand Paul said they should call the ‘hero whistleblower’ as a material witness and also ask him what he did when Biden extorted Ukraine. He must do it under oath.

The stunningly daring whistleblower is actually a leaker with no first-hand information who launched the Trump-Ukraine ‘scandal.’ He does not want to be cross-examined, why?

His written documentation does not show any quid pro quo nor does the actual transcript Democrats are trying to discredit.

While the economy booms, the media is pushing the ‘brave’ whistleblower mantra. It’s a nifty distraction.

No one will name Eric Ciaramella as the whistleblower/leaker except conservative reporter Paul Sperry and a lot of Twitter users. Brian Stelter claims Fox News has told all of their hosts they cannot name Ciaramella.

DOES WHISTLEBLOWING GUARANTEE ANONYMITY?

The whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, who is also the attorney for the MIA whistleblower #2, claims the whistleblower law protects the whistleblowers’ anonymity.

Whistleblower statutes – passed by Congress – were always intended to allow for anonymity (except in certain circumstances) & it is current USGOVT policy to permit anonymity. In fact, it is usually one of the first Qs asked by OIG of a #whistleblower: “do you want anonymity?” https://t.co/IfWDv9iXxB — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) November 5, 2019

Brit Hume explained to the lawyer that he’s wrong. It ALLOWS anonymity, does not require anonymity.

Note the key words here: “allow for anonymity” and “permit anonymity.” The law requires no one to keep the whistleblower’s identity secret except the inspector general who receives the complaints. https://t.co/6EWJ50jBkl — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 5, 2019

If the brave ‘whistleblower,’ Eric Ciaramella, keeps his anonymity, such as it is, the President can never face his accuser. That is very unAmerican, as is the way all these witnesses are parading before the House committee without the President’s attorney present.

TIGHTLY-CONTROLLED OPEN HEARINGS

The Democrats plan to hold open hearings next week. The GOP won that argument. But the Democrats are bringing back the same witnesses who have had time to refine their testimony. The President will still not have an attorney present.

Democrats are looking to take down the President the way ‘Deep Throat’ took down Nixon. The anonymous source who took down Nixon was Mark Felt who kept his anonymity for decades.

The media’s reporting today is all based on anonymous sources and there are no repercussions for lies and misleading information. They can destroy anyone they want, even the President of the United States.

It’s ironic that media outlets who push hearsay and even lies, can’t confirm that Ciaramella is the whistleblower/leaker.

Biden, on the other hand, actually did engage in extortion, and said so on video. There are memos proving his son was working on behalf of Burisma with the State Department. That is very inappropriate, yet the media continues to say there is no evidence.

THE SWAMP RISES

Meanwhile, Paul Sperry says Adam Schiff is threatening whoever leaked the name of the whistleblower/leader.

BREAKING: Impeachment committee chair Adam Schiff is threatening to file ethics complaint vs committee staffer he presumes leaked name Eric Ciaramella as the whistleblower; meanwhile,Rep Matt Gaetz has filed ethics complaint vs Schiff for making “false statements” re WB complaint — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 6, 2019

Senator Dianne Feinstein is out threatening people too.

Attempts by the president and congressional Republicans to publicly identify the whistleblower are inexcusable and must stop. These efforts are nothing more than an attempt to distract the public from a legitimate investigation of serious allegations made against the president. pic.twitter.com/NdbRhmHQjj — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) November 6, 2019