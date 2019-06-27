Latest on Banning because the Story Is True

By
S.Noble
-
0

Vimeo has now banned Project Veritas for hateful and discriminatory videos. Their latest video exposé is still on BitChute but they are getting grief. Patreon has already suspended BitChute.

Vimeo BANNED Project Veritas days after YouTube PULLED their video. They keep citing “privacy violations.” As James O’Keefe says, “BEING EMBARRASSED BY LEGITIMATE INVESTIGATE JOURNALISM is not a “privacy violation.”

Vimeo said, “You cannot upload videos that are hateful, defamatory, or discriminatory.”

These people are behaving like Stalinists. The stories are taken down because they are true.

A computer expert explained how Google can swing elections. That is what this is all about. Sadly, Democrats will ruin the country.

