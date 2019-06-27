Latest on Banning because the Story Is True

Vimeo has now banned Project Veritas for hateful and discriminatory videos. Their latest video exposé is still on BitChute but they are getting grief. Patreon has already suspended BitChute.

Vimeo BANNED Project Veritas days after YouTube PULLED their video. They keep citing “privacy violations.” As James O’Keefe says, “BEING EMBARRASSED BY LEGITIMATE INVESTIGATE JOURNALISM is not a “privacy violation.”

Vimeo said, “You cannot upload videos that are hateful, defamatory, or discriminatory.”

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING @Vimeo has REMOVED Project Veritas saying: "You cannot upload videos that are hateful, defamatory, or discriminatory."

These people are behaving like Stalinists. The stories are taken down because they are true.

Truly an extraordinary series of events. The stories are taken down not because they are false but bc they are true. The closer to home we hit, the more truth we reveal, the worse it gets. Nothing stops. So many insiders. It’s happening now. The fight has gone too public to hide. https://t.co/Nib1Etk8Nw — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 27, 2019

A computer expert explained how Google can swing elections. That is what this is all about. Sadly, Democrats will ruin the country.