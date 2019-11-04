Latest poll results show 49% want Trump impeached or 36% do

Polling is often used to influence opinion instead of measuring it, and that might be especially true in the case of impeachment. One poll from USA Today considered the question of impeachment and found only 36% want to see the President impeached. But what about the other polling that shows 49% want him impeached?

NBC/WSJ POLLING IS A JOKE

NBC and the Wall Street Journal published some new poll results which considered impeachment, re-election chances, and President Trump’s job approval. There was no good news.

In a hypothetical matchup with Joe Biden, Biden wins 50% to 41% and up against Warren, Warren wins 50% to 42%, the poll claims.

All is not what it seems

The poll is biased, polling +8 Democrat. They also polled adults, not likely voters.

The sample size reflects a 43-35 percent tilt toward Democrats. And according to the poll results page, a fifth of those surveyed are not even registered to vote.

The poll shows that 49% of Americans support Trump’s impeachment and removal from office while 46% oppose it.

That’s a reversal from last month when it was 43% support, 49% oppose.

We don’t know what Americans actually think but this poll of 900 people, 20% non-voters, weighed heavily towards Democrats, cannot be trusted. There is no question, however, Democrats and the Democrat media could be increasing the numbers who support impeachment with their constant battering of the President.

USA TODAY’S POLL IS MORE REALISTIC

The Fox News poll came up with the same results as the NBC/WSJ poll with 49% favoring impeachment. It’s hard to believe.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk poll found very different results. Their poll states 36 percent of respondents support the House voting to remove the president, while 22 percent say Congress should continue with its impeachment inquiry but should not vote to remove him. Further, 37 percent say lawmakers should end their impeachment probe, while four percent remain undecided on the matter.

Illogically, things change when it gets to the Senate. When it comes to a Senate impeachment trial, 46 percent are in favor of convicting President Trump and 47 percent are against.

Their results are more in line with the August polling.

Democrats are going after the President because they are angry he won in 2016. They never tell you what his crime is. Democrats will only say they don’t need a crime to impeach. If Ukraine doesn’t work out, they will come up with some other alleged indiscretion. They have the media to plead their case.

THE DANGEROUS TREND

Outgoing Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas), the only black Republican in the House, warned in a new interview that the GOP needs to adapt and start looking like the rest of America or “there won’t be a Republican Party in this country.”

In an interview with Axios that aired Sunday, Hurd said “we know where the trends are going” regarding demographics in America and Republicans “know what we need to do.”

That is true, but do we then become embroiled in identity politics which is divisive? We are the United States, not the divided states, and we should embrace everyone. Democrats have successfully taken in everyone but white men and white conservatives, but they’ve done it with lies, demonization, dehumanization, and divisiveness.

One of the reasons we don’t appear to look like the rest of America is because identity groups are afraid to admit they support the President. It’s complicated.