Latino lawmakers [TX lawmakers] say Gov Abbott’s language is “dangerous”

Governor Greg Abbott is in trouble with some Latino lawmakers, the media claims, because of his dangerous language.

The Hill reported: “In the weeks since a deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Latino lawmakers [they are actually Texas lawmakers and if they want to be Latino lawmakers, they need to travel to a Latin country] have come forward publicly to denounce Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for his language that they say is ‘dangerous’ for the state’s immigrant communities.”

HOW IS THIS DANGEROUS?

The governor tweeted, “5 liberals on the Supreme Court ruled that Texas had to provide and fund public education for illegal immigrants. The next decade, in Texas v. U. S., Federal courts rejected our lawsuit that the federal government should pay for that education cost.”

Google Plyler v. Doe. 5 liberals on the Supreme Court ruled that Texas had to provide and fund public education for illegal immigrants. The next decade, in Texas v. U. S., Federal courts rejected our lawsuit that the federal government should pay for that education cost. https://t.co/gIq1mPOsDJ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 23, 2019

How is that dangerous? It’s the truth and it’s an opinion. They claim he is promoting fear and inciting violence against immigrants [illegal]. He’s not allowed to offer a differing opinion.

HOW IS THE FUNDRAISING LETTER THE GOVERNOR SENT HATE AGAINST MEXICANS?

Rep. Veronica Escobar claims Mexicans are the victims of hate because of Governor Abbott and linked to a part of a fundraising letter he sent out.

In the letter, Governor Abbott simply tells the truth:

He noted that 45,000 people have come illegally into Texas every three weeks, which is the entire population of Galveston. In six months, we’d add the population of Arlington.

He mentioned that many aren’t caught. He brought up the fact that “radical socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are going one step further, proposing not only to eliminate ICE, but also to shut down the entire Department of Homeland Security!”

The national Democrat machine has made no secret of the fact that it hopes to “turn Texas blue.” If they can do it to California, they can do it to Texas — if we let them, he wrote.

He called it madness.

Why is this hate towards Mexicans? People are now coming freely from at least 50 countries and we don’t know who the hell they are.

TURNING BLUE AND SOCIALIST

It’s true and Texas is turning blue and socialist. It might be too late now. The illegal immigrants are overwhelmingly future Democrats.

These comments come from a party of people who call Trump and his supporters Hitler, white supremacists, racists, homophobes, Islamophobes. They want to make everyone on the right into heinous, dehumanized creatures.

They are dangerous, turning Americans against each other and they are doing it deliberately.

Are they looking for a Civil War? It appears so.