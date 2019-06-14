Lawbreaker Rep. Ilhan Omar Screams Impeachment

Ilhan Omar is tweeting ‘impeachment’ again. It’s ironic that she is calling for impeachment when she is the one who has provable crimes on her record.

Omar appears to have broken Campaign Finance Laws and possibly IRS laws as well. She was harshly rebuked in her hometown paper, the Minnesota Star Tribune.

“U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is back in the news again, and not in a good way,” the editorial began. “The former state representative who won a seat in Congress last fall continues to be dogged by past missteps, this time eight violations of Minnesota campaign-finance law that will cost her nearly $3,500 in reimbursements and civil penalties.”

As the Star Tribune noted, the state’s Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board reported that Omar and her husband filed joint tax returns while she was married to another man. Minnesota law only allows spouses to file jointly in civil marriages whereas Omar filed with a man with whom she was only married in “faith tradition.”

“It is even more disturbing, therefore, to learn that among the board’s latest findings … Omar, for two years running, filed joint tax returns with a man she was living with but not legally married to. Complicating matters further, she was legally married to another man at the time,” the editorial read.

That man might be her brother!