Lawless Democrats won’t let any Republicans see the transcripts

We hope the Republicans have been bringing tape recorders into the Schiff committee hearings since there is no other way they will be able to recall what went on in the hearings nor will they be able to counter any lies.

The Democrats have become so unAmerican in the use of their Soviet-style tactics as they roll towards impeachment that they won’t even allow Republican members of the committee to see the transcripts.

Democrats are lawless as people can see in their treatment of the border and any number of issues, but their refusal to be fair in any way during the impeachment process is what you would expect from the Soviets.

They have given Republicans and the President no rights whatsoever in the process which they make up as they go along. They won’t give them the right to call witnesses as they stack the deck with disgruntled employees. They will not call the so-called ‘whistleblowers’ who are the main witnesses. The main witness once worked in the White House with Joe Biden and has ties to a 2020 opponent of Donald Trump’s. He is not a direct witness, and he only reported rumors and information gathered from newspaper articles. Yet, he gets to hide his identity and the President is not allowed to face his accuser.

Democrats are falsely calling this a grand jury and the hearings, ‘depositions.’**

The President has been deprived of all his civil rights.

Now, the Democrats will be able to hide the transcripts and make up a report based on their version of what is in them. If they are telling the truth, why do they need to do this??? Obviously, they plan to lie.

There is no regard for due process or the rule of law and when these Democrats have all the power, we will no longer live in a free country.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said on The Ingraham Angle last night, “The reality is when you close the doors, you’re saying we don’t trust anybody but us to get to the truth. And they’re actually, the word came out tonight, they’re not even going to let these guys, members of the committee, get access to the transcripts anymore.”

Laura Ingraham was taken aback, “What? What? Whoa-Whoa-Whoa-Whoa! What is the, what are they doing that for? Why are they doing that?”

My Representative, Lee Zeldin (R-NY), explained, “They want to be able to prepare their report. And they don’t want to let us to get the rest of the information out. So this is not a level playing field.”