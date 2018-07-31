Lawmaker Introduces Bill After NYS Shuts Down 7-Year Old’s Lemonade Stand

The New York State Health Department fascists shut down a 7-year old’s lemonade stand last weekend.

Young entrepreneur Brian Mulvaney started selling lemonade outside his Ballston Spa home during the local fair. Along came a Health Department inspector who ordered the family to shut it down.

“She didn’t introduce herself, she didn’t leave a card,” Brendan’s dad, Sean, told the Albany Times Union in Albany, on Sunday.

“She asked if we had a permit and I said ‘no’ and she told us we couldn’t do it. Then she started taking pictures. She was rude.”

BILL NEEDED TO CONTROL BUREAUCRATS WITH NO COMMON SENSE

State Sen. Jim Tedisco (R-Glenville) is introducing a bill to let children run pop-up lemonade stands under adult supervision without having to obtain costly state permits.

As he said, “This is a microcosm of what’s wrong with New York State. No wonder New York State has lost one million people in the past decade and close to 200,000 people in the past year. What’s going on in New York State where we have a serious government corruption problem, but the state is instead wasting taxpayer dollars harassing 7-year old kids selling lemonade? If this continues, we won’t be known as the ‘Empire State’ any longer, but we’ll become the ‘Empty State’,” said the senator.

The Health Department has since apologized. They said the permit is required but they don’t follow up on that law with kid’s stands.

However, this nonsense goes on all the time in New York and elsewhere. Our big government, out-of control pencil pushers self-indulge their sense of superiority and abuse their power.

Sen. Tedesco needs to get his “Lemon-Aid law” passed.