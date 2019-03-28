Lawmaker Offers a Christian Prayer, Deeply Offends Muslim Lawmaker

A Muslim state lawmaker in Pennsylvania was “highly offended” by freshman state representative Stephanie Borowicz who said a normal Christian prayer before their official session, on the day the Muslim woman was sworn in. The new Muslim lawmaker said it was ‘Islamophobic’ and the prayer was weaponized. However, at her swearing-in, a Muslim prayer was offered and no one said a thing.

The name ‘Jesus’ was mentioned by Ms. Borowicz two dozen times — in the prayer. Oh, the horror. That led to the Muslim calling for the Christian to be censured for praying.

THIS WOMAN CLAIMED THE PRAYER WAS TEARING PEOPLE APART

USA Today reported the Muslim lawmaker said, “It was directly a political statement, and I think we need to be very, very clear that everybody in this House matters, whether they’re Christian, Muslim or Jew, and that we cannot use these issues to tear each other down,” Johnson-Harrell said. “And not only that, it was made during my swearing in.”

However, during her swearing-in, a Muslim prayer was read and that was OKAY!

On Tuesday, Johnson-Harrell told reporters that Borowicz should be censured for her remarks, “because we need to be promoting inclusion, not division.”

It’s inclusion for everyone but Christians.

To us, it shows Movita is a Christian hater, and a divisive one.

DEMOCRATS ARE SUPPORTING THE OFFENDED FRESHMAN LAWMAKER

Rep. Jordan Harris claimed Borowicz weaponized prayer [but not Movita?].

“I am a Christian. I spend my Sunday mornings in church worshipping and being thankful for all that I have. But in no way does that mean I would flaunt my religion at those who worship differently than I do,” Democratic state Rep. Jordan Harris said in a statement. “There is no room in our Capitol building for actions such as this, and it’s incredibly disappointing that today’s opening prayer was so divisive.”

Prayer should never be weaponized, especially on a celebratory day for @RepMovita as she’s sworn in as the 1st Muslim woman to serve in the #PAHouse. This prayer was deeply disrespectful and meant to intimidate Movita & her family. We won’t stay silent on what matters! #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/V7vIepG2Da — Jordan A. Harris (@RepHarris) March 26, 2019

All the extreme Democrats are going along with this bigotry.

MOVITA WANTS HER CENSURED FOR SAYING A PRAYER

Movita says it’s ‘Islamophobia’ and demands censure.

THIS IS A TYPICAL CHRISTIAN PRAYER

Borowicz defended herself on Monday, telling a Pennsylvania Legislative Services reporter “That’s how I pray every day.”

She is correct. That is how Christians pray.

When asked if she would apologize as some Democrats had demanded, Borowicz said, “Oh no, I don’t apologize ever for praying.”

This is the prayer.

I walked off the House floor in protest during today’s prayer led by a GOP member. This fire and brimstone Evangelical prayer was before the swearing in of the PA House’s first ever Muslim woman. It epitomizes religious intolerance. Below is the video. https://t.co/pq34UmK2Nn — Kevin J. Boyle (@RepKevinBoyle) March 25, 2019

What do you think? We want her to shut the hell up.