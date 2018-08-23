Lawyer for Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Says He’s an “All-American Boy”

Mollie Tibbetts is the 20-year old Iowa college student who was murdered last month by an illegal alien, Cristhian Rivera, a local farm worker. He allegedly confessed to murdering Miss Tibbetts while she was jogging and then dumping her body in a cornfield. The Mexican national is charged with First Degree Murder.

Tibbetts died of multiple sharp force injuries, and the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death was a homicide, according to a statement released Thursday by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Rivera, a father of two, chased her down on July 18th while she was jogging, and claims he then blacked out, coming to consciousness to find her bloodied body in the trunk of his car.

The killer’s attorney Allan Richards said in court during Rivera’s arraignment that he is an “all-American boy” with no prior record, Yahoo reported.

That’s the Hail Mary defense

Prior to Tibbetts’ murder, Richards said Rivera had “no prior criminal record”. Richards went on, “He was just a part of the community. An all-American boy working really hard.”

Who cares if he didn’t have a record? Maybe he didn’t get caught.

“Whether or not there was something that happened that was very outrageous that is a different matter. I have seen no evidence on that at no point and he is presumed innocent until we see it,” the attorney said.

“He was a very productive worker,” Richards explained, referencing Rivera’s job at Yarrabee Farms in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Richards added, “He lived alone and worked 12 hours [a] day, seven days a week. He was handling the milk supply. He is a loving father.”

Good grief. All-American boys don’t hunt down young women and murder them. The lawyer wants us to feel sorry for the killer.

The judge didn’t buy it and he increased Rivera’s bond from $1 million to $5 million.