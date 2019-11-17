Lawyers call for AG Bill Barr’s impeachment after rule of law speech

Yesterday, Attorney General Bill Barr gave a brilliant speech at The Federalist Society promoting an originalist understanding of the constitution, explaining how the co-equal branches of government have been eroded over the years. The attorney general put the blame for the damage to this nation on the left and especially the Resistance.

The Federalist Society promotes originalism which returns us to the rule of law instead of the judicial activism of the left.

Barr explained that the Founders never intended for the judiciary to control the executive. He also described the ways in which Congress has frittered away its powers by not legislating and spending its time canceling the executive branch.

He cast the blame on the Resistance and backed it up. The Resistance is an insurgency, not a loyal opposition, he said, and that is very dangerous to our Republic. Their actions imply the government is not legitimate.

“The fact of the matter is that, in waging a scorched earth, no-holds-barred war of “Resistance” against this Administration, it is the Left that is engaged in the systematic shredding of norms and the undermining of the rule of law…” he said.

He blasted progressives. “In any age, the so-called progressives treat politics as their religion. Their holy mission is to use the coercive power of the State to remake man and society in their own image, according to an abstract ideal of perfection.”

He received a standing ovation for the speech from everyone present except, reportedly, from Rod Rosenstein.

Everything he said is true.

HE CRITICIZED THEM SO THEY WANT HIM IMPEACHED

Attorney General Bill Barr apparently doesn’t have the right to his opinion, even if it is that of the original founders. The rule of law and the co-equal branches of government is what kept this country whole.

Lawyers, a notoriously liberal and leftist collective, want him impeached. They said his speech was a lunatic authoritarian speech, a vicious partisan screed, the theory of a fascist executive, and intellectually dishonest.

They are obviously none too open-minded if they can’t accept the constitution as it was intended. These are the same people who dish it out in truckloads, yet they can’t listen to or accept another differing opinion.

Attorney General Bill Barr launched into an emotional tirade against “the left” at an annual meeting of the conservative Federalist Society on Friday evening. Now, lawyers and legal commentators are intensifying calls for Barr’s impeachment.

Barr’s eyebrow-raising speech was widely-panned after a video of the following portion made the rounds on social media…

“Another lunatic authoritarian speech as Barr goes from attacking ‘radical secularists ‘ [at Notre Dame Law School] to one month later attacking the ‘resistance’ at [the Federalist Society],” tweeted former White House ethics counsel Richard Painter [a very far-left nutjob]. “Impeach Barr now!”

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) said the same thing Saturday morning.

“Yesterday AG Barr addressed a radical political group and gave one of the most vicious partisan screeds ever uttered by a US cabinet officer,” Pascrell tweeted. “Barr says trump should have king-like powers. Barr is a liar and a fanatic and should be impeached and stripped of his law licenses.”

Jeff Hauser is an attorney and the Director of the Revolving Door Project, a nonprofit focused on exposing political corruption.

In light of Barr’s speech, Hauser shared an article he previously co-authored with Max Moran calling for Barr’s impeachment:

“[I]f Democrats are going to uncover more information through aggressive hearings and ultimately impeach the president, they need to recognize their most powerful adversary: Attorney General William Barr,” the Daily Beast op-ed notes.

Federal defense attorney and computer law expert Tor Ekeland rubbished the concept in response to Barr’s Federalist Society paean to ever-increasing presidential power.

“Instead of the ‘theory of the unitary executive’ let’s just start calling it what it is – the theory of the fascist executive,” he tweeted.

Several other legal commentators slammed Barr’s remarks:

“I encourage everyone to read Bill Barr’s viciously partisan speech to [the Federalist Society],” tweeted Fordham Law Professor JedShugerman. “Its hackery and intellectual dishonesty is an utter embarrassment to the DOJ, [Federalist Society], and to all of us (yes, me, too) who try to be intellectually honest about textualism [and] original public meaning.”

The ACLU is angry with Barr, of course.

Their reactions are insane. They are rebelling against the constitution and the rule of law.

BILL BARR’S SPEECH