Lawyers for Covington Student Nick Sandmann Are Looking at CNN, Maher

Tom McMurtry, Nick Sandmann’s lawyer, explained that the lawsuit against The Washington Post includes a new bar of justice: “perpetual reputational damages.”

CNN, Bill Maher, and possibly Trevor Noah could be next. The Covington Diocese will not be taken off the list. The lawsuit against them is on since their apology could not equal the damage they inflicted. Many others are on the list.

In 1996, Richard Jewell was a victim of the media mob and he died an early death from a heart attack. Lin Wood won the lawsuit, but it couldn’t give Mr. Jewell his life back. This cannot happen to these children. Lin Wood and his co-counsel Tom Mc Murtry, want to make sure this no longer happens.

In 1996, media mob falsely accused Richard Jewell, a hero who saved lives. In 2019, media mob falsely accused an innocent 16-year old boy of racism. False accusations by media will not stop until there is legal accountability. https://t.co/LXW1RyenSs — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 21, 2019