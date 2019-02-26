Leader McConnell Slams the “Stunning, Stunning Extremism” of the Dems

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the floor to criticize the “stunning, stunning” extremism of the Democratic Party. This is after the Senate could not get 60 votes to protect infants born-alive from infanticide.

Only three Democrats joined with Republicans to vote for the bill, while two Republicans were no-shows when their flights were delayed and another so-called Republican, Lisa Murkowski didn’t vote.

The Democratic party under Barack Obama and in the two years since he held the presidency has moved to the hard-left, calling for universal healthcare, universal incomes, an absurd Green New Deal (a socialist takeover of all pillars of U.S. society), wealth taxes, and they want to abolish ICE. Their candidates for the presidency sound like fools.

Senator McConnell points out that just twenty years ago, esteemed Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan spoke out against partial birth abortion, a brutal practice. But now, Democrats have gone even further, they want infanticide.

When 94% of Senate Democrats could not even vote to protect babies after they're born, we are no longer dealing with a normal, traditional Democratic Party.

ANOTHER EXTREME DEMOCRATIC BILL

Senator McConnell has come out against HR 1, one of the first bills sponsored by Democrats. It limits free political speech.

As usual, Democrats use words to confuse people as to what’s in the bill. They claim it is Democracy, reform, and a bill providing for a fair vote. They call it the ‘For the People Act’. It’s the opposite.

Democrats intend to save “democracy” by putting themselves in charge of elections. That’s what they are doing with the ‘For the People Act’, a very inappropriately named law.

H.R.1 is a blatant power grab to give Washington bureaucrats control over what American citizens can say about politics, how we can say it, and how we cast our ballots.

The Conservative Action Project provided this quick rundown of the bill:

• Forces states to implement mandatory voter registration, removing civic participation as a voluntary choice, and increasing chances for error.

• Orders all states to allow all felons to vote [it’s a Democratic voting bloc].

• Requires states to extend periods of early voting, which has shown to have no effect on turnout.

• Mandates same-day voter registration, which encourages voter fraud.

• Limits the ability of states to cooperate to see who is registered in multiple states at the same time.

• Prohibits election observers from cooperating with election officials to file formal challenges to suspicious voter registrations.

• Criminalizes protected political speech by making it a crime to ‘discourage’ someone from voting.

• Bars states from making their own laws about voting by mail.

• Prohibits chief election officials in each state from participating in federal election campaigns.

• Orders the free mailing of absentee ballots.

• Mandates that states adopt new redistricting commissions.