Leaders, Veterans Gather for D-Day, President Reads FDR's Prayer

By
S.Noble
-
0

Leaders and veterans gathered Wednesday on the south coast of England to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, honoring the Allied forces who put their lives on the line to save Europe from Hitler.

Official portrait of world leaders gathered for D-Day

The Royal British Legion has brought about 300 veterans, aged 91 to 101, to the ceremonies in Portsmouth, where many of the troops embarked for Normandy on June 5, 1944.

There will be a flyover and a salute by the Royal Air Force as they did 75 years ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump remains deeply unpopular among the French, but his support in the country has grown from 7% to 19% over the past two years. Macron’s is only at 30% and the President’s in the U.S. is at 49% today but he has been over 50% of late.

THE PRESIDENT READS FDR’S PRAYER

THE COMMEMORATION WILL BE VERY SPECIAL

