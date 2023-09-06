Leave Them Alone! Democrat Agencies Torment an Amish Farmer

Weaponized government is going after yet another Amish farmer. The farmer, Samuel B Fisher, did not break the law. What he did was try to sell his products without USDA approval. Their religion and their way of life depends on this type of freedom.

The big government agencies have gone rogue, and they are weaponized. You should also know that they are heavily armed.

Townhall interviewed Mr. Fisher and you might want to read the story they publishedd. It’s very troubling.

THE POLICE STATE IS AFTER THE AMISH

The US is becoming a police state with a number of armed agencies are violating peoples rights. If people don’t do what they say, they simply fine or jail them.

Amish people are particularly susceptible to the attacks. They are a peaceful people who don’t bother anyone.

“They came with a search warrant,” to his 100-acre farm tucked away in Virginia’s heartland. Fisher’s bread-and-butter, Golden Valley Farms, is near historic Farmville, where Oliver Anthony hales from. How appropriate.

“Then, they tagged the meat, so that we can’t touch it; we can’t sell it; we can’t feed our family with it,” Fisher told Townhall.

The state sought to penalize Fisher for selling meat that was not processed by a USDA-inspected facility (U.S. Department of Agriculture). Fisher sells the meat from his grass-fed Guernsey cows directly to a buying club of 500 consumers. The customers buy into the business.

“They own part of the business. They own some of the herd,” Fisher explained. “My thinking was […] We can butcher their cows, process it, and sell it to them. I told the state all of this, but they said, ‘No, there’s no way around that. You can’t do that.’ They asked permission to get in here” to search the farm, a request Fisher denied. “And, they told me, ‘We’ll be back,’ and left,” wrote Townhall.

THE REVENGE

The next day, on June 15, the VDACS inspector did, indeed, return—this time with a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy to serve Fisher a search warrant. “They went through everything, house, every building, in the barn. They just raided through everything…

“I wasn’t on the farm at the time” of the full-scale raid that lasted approximately three to four hours, Fisher added.

He didn’t say this, but they tyrannized this family, and had one of those famous broad warrants.

THEY STOLE HIS PRODUCTS

They tagged his freezer so he couldn’t get his own meat. The inspector told him he could not feed his family with it.

“Anybody can go and raise animals for their own family to eat. That’s where I got to the point: He [the VDACS inspector] crossed the line, so I’m going to cross the line,” continued Fisher, declaring, “He crossed the line by telling me I cannot feed my own family with this meat.

“So, I decided I’m going to cross the line. I’m going to sell it. And that’s why I didn’t honor the state.””This ain’t right,” an incensed Fisher further expressed. “We’re going to feed our family. We’re going to feed our customers […] So, we did not honor that tag. We sold the meat, some meat, out of there [the tagged freezer], whatever customers ordered. Then, the state came back and saw what we did. They really gave me a mouthful for doing that,” the farmer recalled, Townhall reported.

They went through “every square-inch of the farm,” and accused him of mislabeling uninspected meat.

A court ordered his meat seized. The government wasted no time, seized the meat and threw it away.

Mr. Fisher was criminally charged, and accused of violating state law. He was found guilty of unlawfully, possessing, selling, and or transporting animals. He was forced to pay a fine.

The government stole his products and then made him into a criminal. The only criminals are the government.

THE AMISH ARE TARGETED FOR DISOBEDIENCE

Going after Amish is so low. They’ll go after anyone.

Samuel Girod is a farmer of the “Old Order Amish community,” a father of twelve, and a grandfather of twenty-five in Bath County, Kentucky.

The farmer first attracted the government’s attention for selling homemade remedies.

Ricochet reported in 2017 that the 57-year-old Girod was sentenced to six years in the federal pen for mislabeling herbal remedies.

One woman complained.

OTHER VICTIMS

In 2010, Amish farmer Vernon Hershberger attempted to sell his raw milk as part of a private club. He was arrested. These people probably kick their dogs when they get home.

In May 2013, he had his day in court. Herschberger was charged with multiple licensing violations and violating a hold order that state officials placed on his products after they raided his farm in June 2010.

The jury vindicated Hershberger — for the most part — when it acquitted him on three of the four charges. He was found guilty of violating the hold order and continuing operations after the raid. Hershberger was sentenced to pay a $1,500 fine and no jail time. He appealed.

In February 2012, an Amish man, Dan Allgyer, was forced to close his rural Pennsylvania business. That was after a federal judge sided with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and ruled that he violated federal law by shipping raw milk across state lines.

The Biden administration recently sent armed federal agents to Miller’s Organic Farm and demanded the farm cease its operations immediately. The authorities also ordered $300,000 in fines. That is an amount enough to put the small, family-owned farm out of business.

The family is raising crops and cattle the natural way. For that, the Feds want to destroy his farm.

REBEL NEWS REPORTED THE STORY

WATCH: @TuckerCarlson invited Rebel News USA reporter @LoffredoJeremy to be a guest on his top-rated show to discuss the U.S. government’s targeting of an Amish farmer in Pennsylvania. PETITION: https://t.co/jUIvrWtlpY MORE: https://t.co/S5jStPTEwspic.twitter.com/DdqPOWZxXu — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) August 23, 2022

The corrupt FDA was involved in this. These agencies don’t care about Americans. The FDA is the agency that told us we can’t take over ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine. They care about the leftist agenda and power. By the way the FDA is heavily armed too.

