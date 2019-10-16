LeBron backs China clamping down on dissident Americans

LeBron was asked about the backlash he’s received since his comments on China and he explained, “It’s a tough situation we’re all in right now.”

James spoke with media after Lakers practice on Tuesday and started off by saying, “I try to do things that make my family proud, make my fans proud every time I step out of the house.”

He said we don’t have to be concerned with everyone’s’ problems and there are things we do in our country. There are issues all over the world, he concluded, after telling people who he deems to be uneducated to basically be quiet.

CHINA IS CLAMPING DOWN ON DISSIDENT AMERICANS, LEBRON!

The problem is he doesn’t understand that China is no longer asking us to abide by their values in China, they are demanding we follow their values in our country or they will punish us. He is the one who is uneducated.

I asked LeBron James on his response to the criticism on not speaking out on a freedom of speech/human rights issue. His response pic.twitter.com/3ub5hYsa22 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 15, 2019

LEBRON PRESSURED THE NFL TO CLAMP DOWN ON DISSIDENT MOREY

LeBron pressured the NBA to punish Daryl Morey and the Rockets for the tweet supporting Hong Kong’s freedom fighters. He truly is a terrible person who puts billions before the country.

James rationalized that if something an NBA player tweeted had cost the league money they would have been punished, and questioned why the same wasn’t happening to Morey, according to Dave McMenamin on ESPN.

This is what the anti-American player said originally:

LeBron James has faced backlash after saying Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey was “misinformed” for showing support to Hong Kong protesters. pic.twitter.com/Zksu9TAWR1 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 16, 2019

SUFFERING HONG KONG BURNS HIS JERSEYS

Not unexpectedly, fans in Hong Kong, who are literally fighting for their lives and putting their lives on the line, are burning his jerseys. Unfortunately, all LeBron cares about is money. He’s a sellout.

Hong Kong protestors burn LeBron James Jerseys. Never side with the communists. Never! pic.twitter.com/cayGvE1dDT — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) October 15, 2019

