LeBron James Takes a Stand Against Free Speech & Human Rights

LeBron James took a stand against free speech, human rights in Honk Kong, and Daryl Morey who he believes was uneducated when he rooted for Hong Kong. The human rights of the people of Hong Kong are meaningless to him, at least in relation to the billions they make from China.

On October 4th, General Manager for the Rockets Daryl Morey tweeted a message of support of Hong Kong’s demonstrators, saying: “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.”

China went ballistic over the support for Hong Kong, canceling minor league exhibition games and business deals with the Rockets and the NBA. Morey was forced to apologize.

Lakers forward LeBron James spoke publicly about the incident, condemning Morey for a tweet that he says could have caused people to be physically “harmed.”

Le Bron’s correct. It would have seriously affected the money the NBA and he himself are pocketing — China’s money.

There was a lot of bipartisan criticism but none of that seems to have affected LeBron who might himself have benefited from more education. He seems to think there is a lot a damage done by free speech.

LeBron is using his free speech to drum up more division and angst.

For the past decade, the popular player has championed numerous social justice causes and viciously attacked President Trump. The sports media loves it. They will love this too. It won’t matter that LeBron is also taking a stand against free speech and human rights.

The people living in the semi-autonomous state of Hong Kong will soon lose all of their freedoms to a totalitarian government that ruthlessly violates peoples’ human rights.

Keep those bucks rolling and you will have forever friends in the NBA.

LeBron says he believes Rockets GM Daryl Morey wasn’t educated when he spoke about Hong Kong and that his tweet could have hurt a lot of people, including financially pic.twitter.com/UMj71DPQH7 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 15, 2019

As Laura Ingraham would say, ‘shut up and dribble.’ King James is a sellout.