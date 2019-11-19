Left delivers again! Bans urinals while Trump delivers on economy

Urinals are banned from a new building in Portland, Oregon. Urinals are meant to accommodate men and that’s not acceptable.

We can now count on wet toilet seats and lines at men’s rooms if this catches on.

The President is concentrating on important issues like the economy, jobs, freedom, and the Democrats are delivering on banning urinals.

In an email to employees, last February, Chief Administrative Officer Tom Rinehart wrote:

“We will continue to have gender-specific (male and female) multi-stall restrooms that are readily available to any employee that prefers to use one. But, there will be no urinals in any restroom in the building. This will give us the flexibility we need for any future changes in signage.”

The city has redesigned all the bathrooms to be gender-neutral, which means urinals are not even part of the men’s room, KGW8 reports.

The building’s 1st, 3rd, and 15th floors will have large multi-stall bathrooms that men and women will use together.

Other floors will have separate men’s and women’s bathrooms. But every floor will have at least one any-gender bathroom.

Oh, goody, whatever would we do without gender-neutral powder rooms?

Overall there will be 42 “all-user stalls,” as the city calls them, and 104 gender-specific stalls, according to KGW8.

The bathroom change-up is part of a $195,000,000 remodel, but they don’t have the cost of the bathrooms factored separately. The bathrooms were a major part of the renovation.