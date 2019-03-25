Left Flips Over a Letter Trump’s Campaign Sent to TV Producers

Axios and Daily Beast reporter Awawin Suebsaeng report that the Trump campaign notified producers of all tv networks and cable stations that several Democrat politicians were featured as guests multiple times, giving them a platform to spread false allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

The memo explains that the Mueller report completed this week was a massive probe involving 2,800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants, 500 witness interviews, 40 FBI agents, 19 lawyers and $25 million spent in taxpayer funds.

“The issuance of these definitive findings comes after two years of Democrat leaders and others lying to the American people by vigorously and repeatedly claiming there was evidence of collusion. They made many of these false claims, without evidence, on your airways.”

The Democrats mentioned are:

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)

DNC Chairman Tom Perez

Former CIA Director John Brennan

THE LEFT IS USING IT TO TRASH TRUMP

Those five were the most vicious and irresponsible and the Trump campaign is possibly putting them on notice. The media plans to continue their lies and activism which might have helped spur this notice.

The responses to this on the left-wing Axios site accuse Trump of acting like Putin; turning the media into state-run media; and, they claim that Trump will soon be indicted for crimes based on the continued House investigations.

The media is not fair. They are Democrat activists. The Trump campaign is trying to make them consider their unfairness in reporting.

In all likelihood, they will double down. All of these people want to be the next Woodward and Bernstein who take down a President they hate while making a name for themselves. And hate brings in viewers.

The Democrats and their media are actually grieving that the President isn’t a collaborator with the enemy.

Deadline phrased the letter this way: President Donald Trump’s campaign has sent a letter to TV news producers presenting its blacklist of Democratic politicians, and intelligence experts, who have spoken critically, on air, of the president.

It’s not that they spoke critically. It’s that they lied and made spurious accusations without any evidence whatsoever. But you can see how the media is going to deal with this. They will make him into an Erdogan.

One reporter said he is using Barr’s summary of Mueller’s report to justify attacking Democrats. Others are retweeting the slanderous statements by the five men to irk the President.

What is your opinion? Has the Trump campaign gone too far? Is he allowed to contact TV networks and point to five Democrats who have spread this false story? Is the media legitimate under the First Amendment if they are merely advocating for one party?