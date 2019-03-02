Left Is Outraged! President Trump Orders Free Speech on College Campuses

President Donald Trump announced Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that he will be signing an executive order protecting free speech on college campuses.

How unique! Free speech in college.

The president invited Hayden Williams, a conservative activist with The Leadership Institute, to speak on the CPAC stage. Williams was assaulted last month while tabling for Turning Point USA at University of California, Berkeley, but promised that students would continue to defend the president so long as he defended them.

How sad that we need an executive order guaranteeing free speech in the alleged bastions of free speech.

