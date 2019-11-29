Left praises former Gov O’Malley forcing DHS Cuccinelli out of a pub

The hate-filled left praised the abusive behavior of Martin O’Malley who chased Ken Cuccinelli out of a D.C. pub this past week.

Former Governor Martin O’Malley (D-MD) drove the acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Ken Cuccinelli, out of the Dubliner pub in D.C. on Wednesday evening after Martin O’Malley raised his voice, berating him.

It’s a popular pub for Gonzaga High School graduates. “Both men attended the school, graduating five years apart in the 1980s,” the Washington Post notes.

After Mr. Cuccinelli entered the bar, O’Malley proceeded to loudly insult him over the Trump administration’s immigration policies, complaining about the treatment of children at the border.

MR. CUCCINELLI RESPONDS

Mr. Cuccinelli explained what happened on Fox News.

“I arrived at The Dubliner to meet with some of my Gonzaga classmates last night, Cuccinelli said in the statement. “As I walked up to one of the bars among several in The Dubliner to order my Guinness, I heard screaming and cussing behind me to my left, which I did not immediately take notice of other than the fact that it was louder than everything else in the pub.”

Cuccinelli continued: “When I turned to look I saw O’Malley and he was obviously screaming at me. For a moment I thought he was trying to be funny, as we’ve met before, which I thought was strange. It was immediately clear that he was cursing and screaming for real, to the point of veins bulging on his neck.”

Cuccinelli added that O’Malley had “also inspired one or two of his (apparent) buddies to join in the cussing assault,” which the Trump official said he attempted to ignore. Cuccinelli said he proceeded to attempt to order at a different bar within The Dubliner, but that O’Malley followed him.

O’Malley Tried to Start a Fistfight

“[A]t which point O’Malley pushed his way through the small group to confront me face to face, still cursing me, the President, and my Italian ancestry and he got right up in my face, bumped up against me and invited me to take a swing at him,” Cuccinelli recalled, adding, “at which point I said ‘Martin, one of us has to rise above this, and it’s obviously not going to be you.’”

Cuccinelli noted that some of O’Malley’s comments about Trump’s immigration policy were “odd” due to the fact that “they applied to President Obama’s policies, a fact he clearly did not appreciate me pointing out (without screaming it, btw).”

O’Malley the Failed Candidate

O’Malley is a failed presidential candidate who couldn’t attract the smallest support from the Democrats. He accused Cuccinelli of putting children in cages, which is what Barack Obama actually did. O’Malley ranted about the separation of children again. The left has made it so anyone with a child can come into the U.S. illegally and if the children are separated, the left vilifies the administration with the help of the media.

In the past, O’Malley has drawn a moral equivalence between Christianity to radical Islam, and after just having blamed ISIS on the weather, he demanded Congress change gun laws immediately in an op-ed in the Boston Globe.

He is a buffoon.

THE SEWER RATS PROTECTED O’MALLEY

As usual, the left on social media jumped on the issue to negate any defense by Cuccinelli. It didn’t matter that O’Malley insulted his Italian heritage, ruined his night out, chased him out of a bar, spewed false information, and generally abused Mr. Cuccinelli.

New from Mediaite → Martin O’malley Shames Trump Border Chief At Bar In Front Of Everyone: ‘Cages Children For A Fascist President!’ https://t.co/RZHMSYyh63 — Media Watch (@MediaWatchUS) November 29, 2019

“God Bless Martin O’Malley”: Former Maryland Governor Takes Trump Administration Immigration Hardliner Ken Cuccinelli to Task at DC Bar – https://t.co/WSEPybxEjz via @commondreams — BlueGirlCinema (@BlueGirlCinema) November 29, 2019

Way to go MartinO’Malley and the other Patrons for publicly calling out and shaming Ken Cuccinelli for his role in caging immigrant children and breaking up families. My hat is off to the Graduates of Gonzaga who actually value other human beings,… https://t.co/6tvFRKHG7p — Richard Hartwell (@rahartwell) November 29, 2019

GOD BLESS MARTIN O’MALLEY #HAPPYTHANKSGIVING #GREATTOSEETHEAMERICANSPIRITISALIVEANDWELL Ken Cuccinelli run out of D.C. bar by Martin O’Malley over Trump policies – https://t.co/BQeQThgd3q – @washtimes — The Ryan and Joe Show (@zsportsnetwork) November 29, 2019