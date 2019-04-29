Senator Ted Cruz, a Sentinel favorite, has been very outspoken on the racist left, which is not the entire left, of course. In a recent tweet criticizing the left, he was not emotional and simply stated facts. It infuriated the leftists just the same.

In a tweet, he wrote that the “The anti-Semitic Left—whether @IlhanMN repeated anti-Israel slurs or @nytimes apologizing for Hamas terrorists (eg, on 3/14/18) & running racist cartoons—is getting worse. And the House can’t even pass an anti-Semitism resolution. Responsible Dems need to say Enough is Enough.”

What is wrong with that tweet? It’s certainly accurate and it should reflect the left’s values too.

The anti-Semitic Left—whether @IlhanMN repeated anti-Israel slurs or @nytimes apologizing for Hamas terrorists (eg, on 3/14/18) & running racist cartoons—is getting worse. And the House can’t even pass an anti-Semitism resolution. Responsible Dems need to say Enough is Enough. https://t.co/ca99Mcq9Ij — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2019

Ms. Omar, the Minnesota Democrat, fired back that he didn’t offer condolences over the Chabad shooting yet.

“A white nationalist literally terrorized a synagogue during Passover yesterday and you have yet to say anything. Shame on you,” Ms. Omar tweeted.

Her offer of condolences over the Chabad hate crime was a joke. It was so bad that she should have not bothered. Omar couldn’t use the term “anti-Semitism” and went for “religious hate.” She politicized the event in her apology.

THE LEFT IS ANGRY ABOUT HIS TWEET

Hillary’s pal and lawyer, the corrupt Marc Elias tweeted this:

“You have to understand that I like Ted Cruz probably more than my colleagues like Ted Cruz, and I hate Ted Cruz.” —Al Franken “If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you.” —Lindsay Graham https://t.co/fktcfGsd6C — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 28, 2019

He needs to shut up and go away considering his sketchy past.

The left loves their anti-Semitic congresswoman Ilhan.

Ilhan Omar Smacking Ted Cruz Down Is Deeply Satisfying https://t.co/IrQ8vuuT1K pic.twitter.com/UIneN5fOJG — Liberal Resistance (@LiberalResist) April 29, 2019

Here’s another incensed leftist.

A white nationalist attacked a synagogue yesterday. You don’t condemn him or the hate site 8chan but go after a newspaper and Congresswoman. You are pathetic. Gutless. An empty shell with no moral compass and no shame. You’ve unleashed white supremacy without apology. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 28, 2019

These people are obsessed. They will run to the defense of an anti-Semite over a harmless comment by a Republican Senator expressing views they claim they believe in.

Ted Cruz has not tweeted a damn thing about the murder and attempted murder of Jews in San Diego this past weekend. He’s found the time to tweet about antisemitism — just not about a synagogue shooting done by a white nationalist who shares his views on Islam and immigration. https://t.co/W1WVteK8WI — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) April 29, 2019

Ilhan is really tight with CAIR, an organization tied to Hamas. A 2008 tweet by a CAIR official was uncovered by a website called DC Clothesline. Sadiqq Abu Osman states he is CAIR Minnesota’s Government Affairs Coordinator, and he allegedly tweeted this:

Democrats need to get their act together. No anti-Semitism EVER!