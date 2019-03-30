Left-Wing Predicts Beto the Fake Hispanic Takes Texas on a Blue Wave

Axios wants you to know that this may be Beto’s time. We all know that if Beto wins Texas in a presidential election, Democrats win the presidency. It’s not as much of a longshot as one would think. Democrats have been working on turning Texas blue for years. A lot of Democrats have left California for Texas and taken their rotten policy ideas with them, to say nothing of the people coming here illegally, who might vote or at least assert political influence.

Beto has an edge based on lies. he is pretending to be as close to Hispanic as one can be without having the DNA and he does speak Spanish fluently.

However, their blue waves really don’t work out.

Axios writes:

Brendan Steinhouser, a GOP political consultant in Texas, says talk of the state turning blue started back in 2014 when he was Sen. John Cornyn’s campaign manager — and now Republicans need to take it more seriously. “Even back then, we knew it was going to get harder and harder as the years went on,” Steinhouser said. “Beto can give the president a run for his money.” Jay Aiyer, a Texas Southern University political analyst, said: “If a Democrat can win Texas, then the presidential race is effectively over.”



Texas hasn’t voted for a Democrat in a presidential election since Jimmy Carter in 1976; earlier predictions that demographic trends would turn the state blue have fizzled. But now there’s more evidence of change:

In 2012, Barack Obama lost to Mitt Romney by nearly 16 points. In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost by 9 points. In 2018, O’Rourke came within less than 3 points of beating Sen. Ted Cruz [Axios didn’t mention that GOP were angry with him for his anti-Trumpism].



Texas Democrats point to congressional wins that they weren’t expecting in 2018, like Collin Allred and Lizzie Fletcher, who both defeated Republican incumbents.

Democrats picked up two U.S. House seats, 12 Texas House seats and two Texas Senate seats in the 2018 elections. Suburban, college-educated voters moved away from Republicans. “The two demographic trends with the largest impact … are increased diversity and a more educated populace,” reports the Houston Chronicle.



O’Rourke would force Trump’s campaign to spend heavily in Texas.

But James Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, says O’Rourke “actually slows down that transition” toward Democrats, compared to him running for Senate in 2020 against Cornyn.



We don’t think Beto will win Texas but the Republicans will have to waste a lot of money protecting the state. Hopefully, Democrats will jump the shark with this gamble and choose him in the primary, because we think he’s a big loser. His idiotic socialist ideas could help Trump win other states.