Leftist ACLU Loses as SCOTUS Okays Ohio Purge of Voter Rolls

In what should be an obvious correct ruling, the Supreme Court of the United States in a 5-4 ruling gave Ohio permission to purge their voter rolls of people who have not cast a vote for a number of years and there is one other issue such as incarceration or a change of residence.

The ruling issued by Justice Alito allows the removal of inactive voters. Ohio has used the process for two decades. The court ruled it is legal and constitutional.

Leftist civil liberties groups said it violated the National Voter Registration Act of 1993. But it does not and it does not affect minorities.

Six other states have similar laws.

“It is undisputed that Ohio does not remove a registrant on change-of-residence grounds unless the registrant is sent and fails to mail back a return card and then fails to vote for an additional four years,” Alito wrote in his opinion.

He concluded: “We have no authority to second-guess Congress or to decide whether Ohio’s Supplemental Process is the ideal method for keeping its voting rolls up to date. The only question before us is whether it violates federal law. It does not.”

Alito also cited statistics that 24 million voter registrations. About one in eight—are “either invalid or significantly inaccurate.” And about 2.75 million people “are said to be registered to vote on more than one state.”

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Antony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch supported his opinion.

The far-left activist judge offered the dissenting opinion.

“Our democracy rests on the ability of all individuals, regardless of race, income, or status, to exercise their right to vote,” she said. “Communities that are disproportionately affected by unnecessarily harsh registration laws should not tolerate efforts to marginalize their influence in the political process, nor should allies who recognize blatant unfairness stand idly by.”

We are not a ‘democracy’, we are a ‘Constitutional Republic’, and therein lies her problem. She is a LaRaza leftist and the other four are much the same. They are activist leftists. Ginsberg herself prefers the South African Constitution to ours.

Most of the people, if not all bringing these lawsuits are far-left like the ACLU and George Soros. They want open borders and a permanent progressive majority. Eric Holder sued any state that tried to purge their voter rolls although it is a sane practice. He had an agenda.

In places like California, there are 11 counties that have more registered voters than voting-age citizens. It’s an open invitation to vote illegally.

CORRUPTION HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

The ACLU and the advocacy group Demos sued Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted over the purge, and the U.S. Department of Justice filed brief supporting arguments of these leftists.

Internal documents from Soros groups, leaked by DC Leaks, showed that Soros poured hundreds of millions of dollars into organizations that tried to alter voting laws and sway news coverage to impact the election in favor of the Democrats. Among these were direct actions to reduce voter identification laws.

According to PJ Media, Soros funded operations that led to voter ID laws being overturned in North Carolina ahead of the elections, by providing $250,000 to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

A leaked 2012 document from the Soros-backed Open Society Foundations outlines efforts to block and overturn voter ID laws. It notes “advocates were quite strategic in not going head to head against the validity of voter ID.” They noted that research shows “people overwhelmingly support voter ID.”

The document also notes that the Open Society Foundations’ U.S. Programs “messaging project” to alter public opinion on voter ID laws was led by public policy law institute Brennan Center and civil rights organization Advancement Project. The “messages were used verbatim hundreds of times in sources ranging from The New York Times to the Philadelphia Inquirer, quickly and fully working their way into the media, national and local, and across social networking sites.”