Leftist Adam Schiff wants to fine Trump officials $25,000 a day

Speaking with Axios’ Mike Allen Friday morning, Adam Schiff said the Pelosi-led House is considering reviving its inherent contempt power to impose hefty fines on Trump and administration officials. He wants to force them to obey subpoenas, according to ABC News.

Allen asked him how he could shorten the battle with the White House to force Trump officials to testify.

“One thing we are considering … is whether we need to revive Congress’s inherent contempt power, such that we would have our own adjudication of the Congress and we’d levy fines on those who are not cooperating until they produce what they are compelled to produce,” Schiff said.

When Hillary’s people didn’t show up for hearings or took the fifth, they weren’t fined or sent to jail as these people hope to do. Speaker Pelosi wants to throw Steve Mnuchin in jail. A whole slew of Democrats want to imprison Attorney General Bill Barr and Donald Trump Jr. Shifty likes to fine people over imprisoning them, but only because it’s more practical.

Watch:

He said the same thing to Rachel Maddow

In an interview with Maddow, he mentioned that the intelligence briefings stopped when Comey was fired, but that was done because of his constant leaking.

He also suggests fining Trump officials $25,000 a day until they comply with the Democrats’ fraudulent “oversight” endeavors.

Schiff: Intelligence briefings stopped after Comey was fired.

Also, Congress can use power of contempt to imprison people who refuse to comply with subpoenas, or levy fines of $25,000 a day until they comply. pic.twitter.com/cmuNv2yPuv — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) May 10, 2019