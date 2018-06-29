Leftist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Young Bernie, Wants to Be President

The 28-year old Bernie Sanders acolyte, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to be President and serve as a Socialist [aka Communist]. According to her mother speaking with the NY Post, her daughter plans to be President Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez is ignorant. She has been blathering about supporting the President but claims there is already plenty of evidence to impeach him.

Let’s hear the evidence, Al!

“Her aspiration is to be the president,” Blanca Ocasio-Cortez, 55, said at the candidate’s childhood home in the Bronx.

“She has been thinking about politics since she was a teenager. She would read historical and political books old and new. She would engage in political discussions passionately.”

She fought Goliath her mother said.

“She is fighting for our community,” Blanca said. “She is fighting for the working class. She is fighting for immigrants [including illegals].

“We can relate to that. We are working class. We did struggle. We know what struggle means.

“Struggle?” As in Venezuela or Cuba or Chad?

Republicans better start appealing to the youth and presenting a counter argument to her freebies for all platform.

Hard-Left Platform

Her unaffordable platform is Communist although she refers to herself euphemistically as a Socialist.

She promises: free healthcare; universal jobs guarantee; free universities — all schools must be free; paid family and sick leave at taxpayer expense; free housing as a human right; drastic changes in incarceration, policing, and drug laws; open borders and abolish ICE; 100% renewable energy – banning of fossil fuels; end corporate money in elections but she will not end monies from unions and other Democrat slush funds; an economy of peace — socialism.