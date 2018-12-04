Leftist at Slate Attacks Sully, Bush’s Faithful Service Dog

A touching photo of Sully, President George H.W.’s service dog lying seemingly forlorn in front of the casket containing 41’s body, went viral. Jim McGrath had posted the photo on Twitter with the caption, ‘Mission Complete #Remembering41″. That completed the sweet sentiment.

The dog was named after hero Sully Sullenberger, the hero pilot.

Most normal people found it moving and retweeted it.

We said ‘normal’ people found it moving. It wasn’t for the hate-filled leftists, however.

Far-left Slate’s far-left author Ruth Graham wrote an article published Monday titled “Don’t Spend Your Emotional Energy on Sully H.W. Bush“.

In the article, Graham argued that Sully is simply “a service dog who had been with the president for six months,” and “not his lifelong companion.”

“He is an employee who served for less than six months,” Graham said. “[I]t’s a bit demented to project soul-wrenching grief onto a dog’s decision to lie down in front of a casket. Is Sully ‘heroic’ for learning to obey the human beings who taught him to perform certain tasks?”

“This is simply a photograph of a dog doing something dogs love to do: Lie down. The frenzy around it captures something humans love to do, too: Project our own emotional needs onto animals,” Graham concluded.

WOW, and who’s demented? Why do leftists always find the negative and respond in an angry manner? They want us all to be as miserable as they are, one might suppose.

She totally missed the two major points. First, the dog reflected the views of many who loved the kindly former President and, secondly, Sully was a faithful service dog. She doesn’t know what the dog was thinking either although she presumes to.

What also escaped her was the comment by Mr. McGrath which expressed his feelings for H.W. — “Mission Complete, Remembering#41”. It was also about his thoughts.

Sully will now go on to help other servicemen who need a faithful friend. Good work Sully!